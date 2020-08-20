Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Product Supply Labs Agree on Exclusive Distribution Rights for FDA-Registered Hand Sanitizer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company" or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces it has agreed to terms with Product Supply Labs on exclusive rights for the distribution and bottling of bulk hand sanitizer nationwide.

Product Supply Labs is a contract manufacturing company producing clean, innovative and effective skincare, nutritional and personal care products. Green Cures now has the capacity to fill up to 50,000 bottles per day in 1 ounce, 2 ounce, 4 ounce, 6 ounce, 8 ounce, 16 ounce and 1 gallon sizes. The agreement including turnkey bottling and labeling services for FDA-registered bulk hand sanitizer.

As Green Cures continues to build on its existing hand sanitizer brand it now will tap into the fast-growing private label hand sanitizer market. Green Cures Chief Executive Officer, Rich Thomas, stated, "In late June we toured the facilities of Product Supply Labs and were very impressed with James and his team."

James Martell, Founder and Owner of Product Supply Labs, is a serial entrepreneur leading multiple successful enterprises in the Hemp, CBD and Fulfillment arena. "We're excited to partner with Green Cures on bringing the highest quality hand sanitizer liquids and gels to the mass markets," said Martel. "Our teams will continue to work closely as we take advantage of a business landscape that is booming and showing no signs of slowing down."

According to Grand Review Research the global hand sanitizer market size is valued at $2.7 billion and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. Upon terms of the partnership, Green Cures gained exclusive distribution rights for the full suite of Product Supply Labs bulk hand sanitizer services.

In August, Green Cures received and fulfilled its first commercial hand sanitizer order with a brand currently placing product on the shelves of Rite Aid and Wal-Mart. By teaming up with Product Supply Labs the company now has a clear path to grow both the Green Cures brand and Private Label business significantly over the coming quarters.

"With the added capacity we can now fulfill large scale hand sanitizer opportunities at the highest of levels," stated Thomas.



About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.

Product Supply Labs

Product Supply Lab is a contract manufacturing business of clean, innovative, effective skincare, nutritional, and personal care products.

Exceptional customer service and flexibility are our strengths. We're always striving to provide our customers with the best possible products at the most reasonable price.

At Product Supply Lab, we believe that the continuous pursuit of creativity, innovation, and quality will provide our customers with the products they need to stay healthy and live well.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

[email protected]

844-420-4728

SOURCE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

