Green Donation Consultants Announces New Appraisal Division and Elizabeth Anastos Holmes as New COO

FREDRICKSBURG, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Donation Consultants, a leading deconstruction appraisal firm headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, announces the opening of their new personal property appraisal division and the promotion of Elizabeth Anastos Holmes to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

The new division will offer more traditional personal property appraisal and advisory services to include: estate, bankruptcy, divorce, insurance, and damage claims.

Established in 2005, Green Donation Consultants has grown to become the largest privately-owned charitable donation consulting business in the United States with an inhouse production staff of 7 personal property appraisers credentialed by the International Society of Appraisers. The diverse and varied background, education, experience, and specialties of Green Donation Consultant appraisers makes GDC highly qualified to appraise and consult clients on a multitude of personal property inquiries. The appraisal production team is supported by a front-end staff of 5 and 10 research assistants.

In her new role as COO, Anastos Holmes, who is committed to expanding the Deconstruction division's footprint further into the Midwest, will be simultaneously tasked with laying the foundation and building the new personal property division from the ground floor. She will report directly to company president, Patrick M. Smith.

Having worked in museums, galleries, art advisories, and auction houses, Anastos Holmes brings extensive experience in art and personal property appraisal to her new position. A 2013 graduate of DePaul University's Art History program, Anastos Holmes began her career in Chicago, interning at the Art Institute of Chicago in the Byzantine department. She then moved on to the Straus Art Group, a prominent Chicago-based fine art advisory, where she worked as a consultant and fine art appraiser. After relocating to Washington, D.C., she worked for a Virginia auction house as a Fine, Contemporary, and Decorative Art Specialist. In 2018, Anastos Holmes founded a Washington-based art advisory and appraisal firm, Warwick Art Advisory, which specializes in fine art, antiques, and furnishings. The company also offers a variety of collection and art events management.

Anastos Holmes is an Accredited Member of the International Society of Appraisers and acts as chair of the marketing committee. She is compliant with industry standards as established by USPAP. She is also active in community events and contributes volunteer work for local art organizations such as the Washington Project for the Arts.

Anastos Holmes' combination of expertise and experience complements and enhances the growth trajectory established by Green Donation Consultants as it seeks to expand its deconstruction, personal property and commercial divisions. Mr. Smith explained, "We are confident Elizabeth is the right person to lead our team to the next level as we take on more complex and substantially larger projects in the coming years."

For more information about Green Donation Consultants, please visit https://www.grndonation.com or contact Patrick Smith at [email protected] or 1-800-870-3965.

