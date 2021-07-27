Green Feather and ReST Announce the World's Smartest Bed is Now More Affordable With Feather Pay

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsive Surface Technology, LLC ("ReST"), the leader in smart bed technology and creator of the ReST Smart Bed with AI Inside®, announced its partnership with Green Feather, an Atlanta-based pioneer in the fintech space. Green Feather's payments technology, Feather Pay, will power ReST's e-commerce checkout experience, offering ReST's customers greater flexibility and affordability by combining multiple payment types into a single transaction.

Green Feather

Said Kyle Taylor, ReST's Director of Marketing, "Our partnership with Green Feather is a wonderful collaboration between two companies who use technology to improve customers' lives. We are excited that the ReST Smart Bed is now accessible to more potential customers than ever before."

"ReST's mission of delivering the ultimate sleep experience through technology is great. We are humbled and honored to help further that mission by providing more payment flexibility and affordability for ReST's customers through our Feather Pay product," said Craig Haynor, CEO and co-founder of Green Feather.

See ReST's sleep technologies and Feather Pay in action by visiting https://restperformance.com.

About Rest

ReST's mission is to provide the ultimate sleeping experience. ReST is the only company with an integrated technology solution that not only monitors movement but also creates automatic, real-time responses to that data to help people sleep better.

About Green Feather

Green Feather was founded in 2020 with the mission of reinventing the patient payment experience for healthcare companies. Feather Pay is a payment platform that offers patients total flexibility in paying for their care. The technology gives them access to multiple payment options and the ability to combine multiple payment types in a single transaction ― all delivered in a consumer-friendly user experience that works whether in person or remotely, and on any digital device. Using Feather Pay, healthcare practices can improve revenue performance through greater adoption of treatment plans, as well as streamline their administrative operations, all while reducing unpaid patient liabilities.

