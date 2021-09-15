Green Flower and GF Institute Announce Legendary Cultivator Kevin Jodrey to Join Steering Committee in Partnership Promoting Standardized Cannabis Education

VENTURA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower and newly-formed GF Institute (GFI) are very excited to announce that internationally-known cannabis cultivation expert Kevin Jodrey is joining the GFI Steering Committee to advise, guide, and approve the industry's first standardized cannabis education credentials, powered by the Green Flower learning & development platform.

"The Cannabis industry's rapid growth in recent years has created an even greater need for the establishment of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for the growing cannabis workforce," said Gil Christie, GF Institute's inaugural chairman. "The explosive growth of cultivators' businesses and the operational pressures they experience during this same period of time makes Kevin Jodrey an ideal GFI Founding Member partner. As we work with the ANSI National Accreditation Board for both federal and international accreditation, we are proud to have someone with such an ironclad reputation for cultivating cannabis at the highest levels of quality on our Steering Committee."

Jodrey, one of the most well-known growers in Humboldt County and internationally respected cannabis expert, who is independently joining GFI to provide vital insight to the Cultivation Technician Certificate via his associations with the Ganjier program, Cookies' Humboldt appellation initiative and the Port Royal brand, and his long-time support for standardized education in the fast-growing cannabis space.

"As more and more regions across the US and around the world come online with new cannabis markets and new cannabis laws, we are also seeing a lot of new opportunities for people who want to get involved in cannabis as an industry because of the enormous business opportunity it represents, whether that is in manufacturing, retail, or cannabis cultivation and horticulture," said Jodrey. "To meet that growing need, as we have seen in other industries' version of professional credentialing programs from the past, standardized education programs and credentials are among the best ways to get people new to the cannabis industry appropriately trained and skilled in a way that they're productive, functional employees capable of operating in almost any environment because they are resilient and learn to make informed decisions based in best practices."

GF Institute's Steering Committee representatives, like Jodrey, are confident that with GFI's new credential programs, cannabis employers can collectively build a truly skilled and talented workforce equipped to compete, succeed, and thrive in today's dynamic cannabis markets.

To encourage industry-wide adoption, GF Institute invites every Licensed Cannabis Operator across the United States to join this historic push to bring credibility, equity, and professionalism to our industry and become Founding Members of GFI.

The deadline for Founding Member applications is December 31, 2021, with an added financial incentive for brands who act early -- Founding Member brands are granted access to deploy the GFI certificates across their organization as part of the standard licensing fee for Green Flower's enterprise learning and development platform at no additional cost. Prospective brands looking to join after December 31 will be required to purchase each certificate program separately.

For more information on GF Institute or the GFI Cannabis Credential program, please visit gfinstitute.org and download the complete program documentation, including course syllabi.

