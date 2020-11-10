Green Goo Launches $100,000 Pay It Forward Campaign as Part of its Season of Goodness

LYONS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Goo, the plant-based body care and first aid brand, is proud to announce the launch of its $100,000 Pay It Forward campaign, marking the kickoff of its Season of Goodness. One part contest, one part giveaway, the $100,000 Pay It Forward campaign not only offers participants the chance to win Green Goo prize packages, but the winners are then afforded the opportunity to "pay it forward" by donating hand sanitizer to their favorite organizations.

Each week for the next eight weeks, Green Goo will give away a $500 gift basket full of its all-natural products to a randomly-selected winner, who will then choose an organization – a school, hospital, restaurant, fire department, shelter, or other group – to receive a sizable allotment of the brand's FDA-compliant hand sanitizer. In addition, Green Goo will also select deserving hand sanitizer recipients itself, as the brand plans to donate 100 gallons of hand sanitizer each week of the campaign. 'Tis the season to spread goodness, not germs, after all.

"Giving back to the communities that support us has always been a huge part of Green Goo's philosophy," remarked Jodi Scott, Green Goo Co-Founder and CEO. "It's no secret that this year has been a challenge for many, so the Season of Goodness is Green Goo's way of providing a glimmer of hope and generosity this holiday season."

The winners of the weekly $500 prize packages will be announced every Friday, while the nominated organizations receiving hand sanitizer donations will be reported on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the campaign.

To enter the $100,000 Pay It Forward Giveaway for an opportunity to win a $500 Green Goo product gift basket and to donate hand sanitizer to the organization of your choice, visit the entry form page via the Green Goo website. To simply nominate a worthy organization for donation consideration without entering the giveaway, visit the alternate submission form, also available at GreenGoo.com.

Additionally, throughout the Pay It Forward campaign, Green Goo customers will also receive a free 12 oz. bottle of the brand's mineral-rich bath salts ($19.95 value), along with free shipping, on all orders over $50 via the Green Goo website. In total, Green Goo plans to give away over $100,000 in products through the campaign's conclusion on January 6, 2021.

Spanning the 2020 holiday season, Green Goo's Season of Goodness will encompass a series of weekly product giveaways, customer contests, flash sales, and charitable donations, in addition to shared stories, favorite recipes, and inspirational anecdotes from the brand's team members. Furthermore, as the brand has done since April 2020, Green Goo plans to continue donating a percentage of their hand sanitizer sales each month to one local Colorado organization and one national/international organization making a difference in our world.

About Green Goo

Formed in 2008, Green Goo is a women-owned, family-operated, B-Corp. Our products are cruelty free and made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. We started small, making products for friends, family, and the local farmer's market, and we have now grown into a thriving, value-driven company. As we evolve, we remain committed to our roots: a time-honored infusion process, high-quality ingredients, and simple, effective products that are safe for you, your family, and the environment.

