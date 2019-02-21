Green Gorilla Launches New Pure CBD Lip Balm Made With Certified Organic Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of CBD products, has launched a new pure CBD lip balm made with Certified Organic ingredients that is now available online and at retail locations across the country.

The Green Gorilla™ lip balm contains 20mg of pure CBD and comes in a .15oz tube for easy application. It can be applied to the lips or skin as needed. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per tube.

The product contains no THC and has no psychoactive properties whatsoever. The lip balm is crafted with all organic, plant-based ingredients packed with antioxidants, flavonoids and other vitamins. The product contains helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, beeswax, cannabidiol (CBD), curcuma longa (turmeric) root extract, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil, lecithin, lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flower oil and mentha piperita (peppermint) oil.

Green Gorilla™ pure CBD products are USDA NOP certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free and THC-free and never contain artificial dyes, coloring, preservatives or additives of any kind. The products are formulated with organic 99-plus percent pure cannabidiol along with GG BioEnhanced Complex™, Green Gorilla's proprietary blend of certified organic botanicals, herbals and essential oils to further optimize bioavailability. Finally, the products are then craft-blended with a proprietarily sourced, certified organic extra-virgin olive oil comprising some of the highest polyphenol counts available. This makes the olive oil the optimal courier for the CBD as well as delivering superb antioxidant benefits.

Green Gorilla™ is an international brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as Pure CBD Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Topicals, CBD For Pets and CBD for Horses. The company markets its organic supplements and topicals under the brand Hemp & Olive™. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founder Steven Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 1,200 retailers in the U.S. and online. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla's website: https://ilovegreengorilla.com.

Note to Media: Images are available at HonigCompany.com/media; product samples are available on request.

