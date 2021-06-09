Green Gorilla™ Launches New USDA Certified Organic Broad-spectrum (NO THC) 1200mg Hemp CBD Oil for Pets

Like humans, animals have an Endocannabinoid System that benefits greatly from the soothing properties of CBD. The oil's GG BioEnhanced Complex allows for the fastest absorption of CBD, backed by scientists to ensure the quickest acting bioavailability to experience the full effects of the oil. The Broad Spectrum CBD supports wellness, healing and relaxation, joint and muscle relief and promotes a calm disposition for your pet.

The 1200mg Broad Spectrum oil delivers 300mg of active CBD per bottle. Suggested dosage is one pump for every 10 lbs of your pet per day. Each pump provides 12mg of hemp extract and 4mg of daily active CBD. Ingredients in the product are USDA NOP Certified Organic extra-virgin olive oil, phytocannabinoid rich organic hemp extract (aerial parts), turmeric root extract, rosemary leaf extract and lecithin.

Green Gorilla™ is dedicated to continually raising standards in an often-unregulated industry, committed to unwavering quality and wellness benefits in all products. Currently, Green Gorilla™ carries 31 USDA Certified Organic CBD products. CBD extracted from Broad-Spectrum Hemp maintains the key natural components found within the hemp plant such as other vital cannabinoids and terpenes but has 0% THC. Green Gorilla™ is vertically integrated through Gorilla FarmCo®, one of the world's largest USDA Certified Organic hemp farm operations.

The 1200mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Infused Oil is packaged in a 1 fl. oz (30ml) bottle with a retail price of $44.99. For more information, please visit www.ilovegreengorilla.com.

About Green Gorilla™:

Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company's organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 7,700 retailers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company's vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo® owns and operates a 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton created Green Gorilla™, the first USDA Certified Organic CBD Brand, to fill a void in the industry for safe, premium quality CBD wellness and skincare essentials.

Media Contact:

Lauren Maslauski

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Gorilla

Related Links

http://www.ilovegreengorilla.com

