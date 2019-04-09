MALIBU, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products, has relaunched its all-natural, made with organic oils, botanical CBD balm under its Hemp & Olive™ brand. The balm is now available online and will be on retailer shelves shortly.

Green Gorilla Launches USDA-Certified, Made With Organic Ingredients, Botanical CBD Balm to Help Treat Muscle Soreness and Inflammation

The balm is USDA certified and made with 95 percent organic ingredients and contains helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, beeswax, eucalyptus globulus leaf oil, cannabidiol (CBD), curcuma longa (turmeric) root extract, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf oil, lecithin, lavandula hybrida grosso and cupressus sempervirens leaf/nut/stem (cypress) oil.

The balm can be used for the relief of sore and achy muscles and joints by gently massaging it into the skin. As an herbal balm, it can be applied as needed to the chest, neck or back, which will allow the natural botanical vapors to reach the affected areas for a calming and soothing experience. Each 1.75 oz. jar of the CBD balm contains 300 mg of active cannabidiol and retails for $49.99. The CBD balm is for external use only.

Green Gorilla™ is an international brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as Pure CBD Oil, Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Topicals, CBD For Pets and CBD for Horses. The company markets its organic supplements and topicals under the brand Hemp & Olive™. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founder Steven Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at 1,400+ retailers in the U.S. and online. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla's website: https://ilovegreengorilla.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved by.

Press contact: Steve Honig, The Honig Company, 818-986-4300, press@honigllc.com

Related Images

green-gorilla-usda-certified-made.jpeg

Green Gorilla USDA Certified Made With Organic Ingredients Botanical CBD Balm

Green Gorilla Launches USDA-Certified, Made With Organic Ingredients, Botanical CBD Balm to Help Treat Muscle Soreness and Inflammation

SOURCE Green Gorilla

Related Links

https://ilovegreengorilla.com

