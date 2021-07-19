Green Group Adds Lawn Tech to its Family of Brands and Enters Dallas Market

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Group announced today they extended the Green Group platform to North Texas with the addition of Lawn Tech to its family of brands. Located just north of Dallas, TX, Lawn Tech has provided the greater Dallas metro with lawn care services since 1985. The addition of Lawn Tech to the Green Group family will continue to deliver excellence in lawn care to North Texas customers while further expanding Green Group's presence throughout the southern United States.

David Whetsel, founder of Lawn Tech is pleased to see his company become part of the Green Group family of brands. "I am excited to be adding Lawn Tech to Green Group's portfolio of quality lawn care companies. They are an employee-centric company that will offer great opportunities to our employees for continued growth in the industry. In addition, their commitment to excellence will continue the legacy of Lawn Tech's 36 years of high-quality service to our customers in the north Dallas area."

"We are very excited to grow in Texas," says Keith Freeman, CEO of Green Group. "Lawn Tech has spent the greater part of three decades building an outstanding business serving their customers. We look forward to carrying on that tradition and expanding further into the Texas lawn care market."

Green Group will retain all current Lawn Tech employees, with plans to further expand and hire additional employees in the coming year. Lawn Tech will continue to operate locally under the Lawn Tech brand and remain headquartered in Prosper, TX.

About Green Group

Green Group is a national turf care company on a mission to lead the green industry in reimagining lawn care. Green Group thoughtfully and efficiently develops innovative and profitable outdoor services and experiences by investing in its people and processes to deliver a premium customer experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Green Group partners with independently owned turf businesses to continue providing the same top-quality service they always have, backed by a national team's support and management.

For more information about Green Group, visit greengroupcompanies.com or follow along on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Green Group

Related Links

https://www.greengroupcompanies.com

