Green Growth Brands Announces Resignation of Board Member

COLUMBUS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) (GGB or the Company) announced that, effective today, Gary Galitsky has resigned from the Board of Directors in order to focus on other business endeavors.

"As a board member of Xanthic Biopharma, Gary was essential to the successful RTO of GGB," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We were pleased to have him remain on the board post-RTO. We thank Gary for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best as he pursues other business ventures."

The Company intends to initiate a process to replace Mr. Galitsky in due course.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country, at DSW and Abercrombie & Fitch stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, including with respect to its retail shop strategy; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including without limitation, the expansion of GGB's Seventh Sense brand, the expected access to new customers in premier retail locations and the expected opening date of the first GGB shop, is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

