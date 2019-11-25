Green Growth Brands Significant Revenue Growth Driven by CBD Retail Expansion

Total first quarter fiscal 2020 revenues increased 77% quarter-over-quarter to $12.7 million

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB or the Company) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) today reported its results for the thirteen-week period ended September 28, 2019. Revenues for the period totaled $12.7M.



"As we approach the holiday shopping season, we are confident in our growth trajectory," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "We are proud of the topline growth we accomplished in Q1 and are extremely pleased with our current results, which are an indication of future growth. In fact, the four weeks of fiscal November, retail CBD sales were two-thirds of our total CBD sales reported in all of the thirteen weeks of first quarter fiscal 2020, which we are reporting today. This topline growth is reflective of our shift from investing in the foundation of our CBD business to focusing on its execution.



"In a very short-time we have grown a meaningful CBD footprint. We believe our products, network of shops, rapidly growing web business and wholesale relationships position us as a leader in the industry. In the coming quarters we look-forward to reporting similar trends and results for our MSO segment of the business. As we begin to reach scale our consumer and operations expertise will be clearly reflected, not only in the customer experiences we create and the loyalty we drive, but also in our financials as we work towards profitability."



GGB will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Peter Horvath, Chief Operating Officer, Randy Whitaker, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Logan, at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.



First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights



Total revenue for the period was $12.7 million , a sequential increase of 77% over the prior quarter.





, a sequential increase of 77% over the prior quarter. Pro forma revenues for the quarter were $15.3 million , reflecting a full quarter of revenue from The+Source Henderson, which was acquired on August 28, 2019 .





, reflecting a full quarter of revenue from The+Source Henderson, which was acquired on . MSO revenues for the quarter were $7.6M , a sequential increase of 38% over the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of The+Source Henderson.





, a sequential increase of 38% over the prior quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of The+Source Henderson. The two Nevada -based The+Source dispensaries continue to generate annualized revenue of nearly $15,000 per selling square foot. A best-in-class figure in the cannabis industry and in retail overall.





-based The+Source dispensaries continue to generate annualized revenue of nearly per selling square foot. A best-in-class figure in the cannabis industry and in retail overall. CBD revenue for the quarter was $5.1 million , a sequential increase of 201% over the prior quarter. Growth was primarily driven by additional mall-based shop openings, growth in wholesale, and increased overall brand awareness. The Company expects to achieve over $10 million in CBD revenues in second quarter fiscal 2020.





, a sequential increase of 201% over the prior quarter. Growth was primarily driven by additional mall-based shop openings, growth in wholesale, and increased overall brand awareness. The Company expects to achieve over in CBD revenues in second quarter fiscal 2020. The Company opened 81 mall-based CBD shops during the quarter, bringing the total number of shops open at quarter's end to 139 in 34 states. The Company currently operates 193 shops.





The Company began filling American Eagle Outfitter's white label order for 'Mood' during the quarter. Performance indications are strong, and the Company expects to continue partnering with American Eagle.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements



The following tables contain financial information for the periods indicated. For full financial information, notes, and management commentary please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted on Green Growth Brands' Investor Relations site and SEDAR. All financial information is provided in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. "Adjusted EBITDA" is equal to net income (loss) before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, plus fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, share-based compensation and payments, loss (gain) on equity investments, loss (gain) on foreign exchange, loss (gain) on short-term investments, transaction costs, listing fees and certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by (used for) operations.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at September 28, 2019 and June 30, 2019 (Expressed in United States dollars)







September 28, 2019 June 30, 2019







Assets



Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,811,539 $ 10,256,008

Receivables 2,240,238 580,529

Prepaid expenses 3,452,367 5,142,618

Inventories 11,282,915 10,244,804

Biological assets 1,321,379 1,352,097

Notes receivable 48,103 47,739

Other receivables 2,969,527 3,006,760

Deferred lease charges - 727,518



28,126,068 31,358,073 Non-current assets





Deposits and other assets 604,414 2,880,186

Deferred lease charges - 2,606,940

Notes receivable 166,724 17,999,224

Property and equipment, net 29,052,104 18,761,723

Right-of-use assets 69,114,716 -

Intangible assets 101,991,179 39,925,984

Goodwill 58,398,385 36,253,417 Total assets $ 287,453,590 $ 149,785,547







Liabilities



Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,370,962 16,028,807

Taxes payable 514,535 282,593

Due to related parties 8,464,855 317,535

Notes payable 34,878,986 45,762,540

Lease liabilities 10,512,065 -

Embedded derivative liabilities 618,774 1,496,214

Convertible debentures 46,922,616 41,623,041



129,282,793 105,510,730 Non-current liabilities





Long term accrued liabilities 1,205,010 299,977

Lease liabilities 57,012,239 -

Embedded derivative liabilities 1,188,467 -

Convertible debentures 8,758,271 -

Deferred tax liability 6,985,048 1,437,324



75,149,035 1,737,301 Shareholders' Equity





Share capital 182,371,023 119,881,374

Reserve for warrants 16,538,786 9,054,624

Reserve for share-based compensation 3,813,158 3,147,110

Accumulated deficit (122,566,395) (92,453,943)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 148,286 148,286 Total equity attributable to shareholders of Green Growth Brands Inc 80,304,858 39,777,451 Non-controlling interest 2,716,904 2,760,065 Total equity 83,021,762 42,537,516 Total liabilities and equity $ 287,453,590 $ 149,785,547

Adjusted EBITDA



(Expressed in United States dollars)







September 28, September 30,



2019 2018









Net loss after listing fees before income taxes $ (29,886,676) $ (2,846,537)









Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory 906,919 -

Fair value adjustment on biological assets (507,284) -

Stock based compensation 1,632,922 -

Depreciation and amortization 3,626,529 -

Pre-opening expenses 1,547,468 -

Non-operating expenses 6,264,165 156,102

Termination and severance 421,396 -

Writedown of developed technology 573,662 -

Other non-operating expenses 197,204 -



14,662,981 156,102

Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,223,695) $ (2,690,435)

Unaudited Condenseed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss For the 13 weeks ended September 28 2019 and for the three months ended September 30, 2018





(Expressed in United States dollars)











September 28,

2019 September 30,

2018





Sales



Revenue $ 12,701,958 $ - Cost of goods sold 10,911,000 - Gross profit before fair value adjustments 1,790,958 - Fair value change in biological assets

included in inventory sold and other charges 906,919 - Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of

biological assets (507,284) - Gross profit 1,391,323 -





Operating Expenses



General and administrative 9,683,667 2,450,960 Sales and marketing 10,070,716 - Share-based compensation 1,632,922 - Depreciation and amortization 3,626,529 -

25,013,834 2,450,960

(23,622,511) (2,450,960) Other expenses (income)



Gain in fair value of derivative liabilities (4,240,710) - Interest expense, net 3,761,477 217 Accretion on convertible debentures 1,409,583 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (488,387) 155,885 Transaction costs 5,822,202 - Net loss before listing fees and income taxes (29,886,676) (2,607,062) Listing fees - 239,475 Net loss after listing fees (29,886,676) (2,846,537) Income taxes 356,609 - Net loss after income taxes $ (30,243,285) $ (2,846,537) Less:Non-controlling interest 43,161 - Net Loss attributable to owners of the parent $ (30,200,124) $ (2,846,537)





Net loss per Common Share attributable to the parent



Basic and Diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.03)





Weighted average common shares 198,246,478 84,428,676

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cashflow For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019, and for the three months ended September 30, 2018 (Expressed in United States dollars)







September 28,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cashflow from Operating Activities





Net loss after income taxes for the period $ (30,243,285) $ (2,846,537) Adjustments for:





Stock based compensation 1,632,922 -

Shares and warrants issued for services and fees 4,115,733 567,884

Depreciation and amortization 3,578,965 -

Writedown of developed software 409,022 -

Deferred tax expense (225,333) -

Accretion expense 1,409,583 -

Gain in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities (4,240,710) -

Net fair value adjustment on biological assets 399,635 -

Foreign exchange on translation (488,387) - Changes in working capital balances





Receivables (1,646,660) -

Prepaid expenses 1,690,251 -

Other receivables 1,994,059 (185,874)

Inventories (27,538) -

Biological assets (368,917) -

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,815,006 (787,634)

Taxes payable 231,942 -



(12,963,712) (3,252,161) Cashflow from Investing Activities





Purchase of property and equipment (9,723,474) -

Purchase of software (723,738) -

Acquisition of business and assets, net of cash acquired (12,703,263) -

Proceeds from sale of equity investment 11,792 -

Advances on acquisitions - (32,347,500)



(23,138,683) (32,347,500) Cashflow from Financing Activities





Cash received on warrants exercised 298,420 -

Proceeds from bought deal financing 36,513,665 -

Repayment of notes (15,485,000) -

Principal payments of lease liabilities (1,589,689) -

Proceeds from promissory notes 12,794,844 -

Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of issuance costs - 66,061,829



32,532,240 66,061,829 Effect of exchange rates on cash 125,686 - Increase in cash (3,444,469) 30,462,168







Cash, beginning of period 10,256,008 4,688,311







Cash, end of period $ 6,811,539 $ 35,150,479







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Interest paid 445,232 -

Income taxes paid 350,000 - Other non-cash investing and financing activities





Change in accrual for construction in progress 861,479 -

Acquisition of business for non-cash 47,107,913 -

Issuance of shares for underwriter fees on bought deal financing 2,080,494 -

Segmented statement of operations for the 14 weeks ended September 28, 2019 and three months ended September 30, 2018

(Expressed in United States dollars)



MSO CBD Head office Allocations Total



2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018























Sales





















Revenue $ 7,555,102 $ - $ 5,146,856 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 12,701,958 $ -

Cost of goods sold 4,575,274 - 4,576,384 - - - 1,759,342 - 10,911,000 - Gross profit before fair value adjustments 2,979,828 - 570,472 - - - (1,759,342) - 1,790,958 -

Fair value change in biological assets included in

inventory sold and other charges 906,919 - - - - - - - 906,919 -

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological

assets (507,284) - - - - - - - (507,284) - Gross profit 2,580,193 - 570,472 - - - (1,759,342) - 1,391,323 -























Operating Expenses





















General and administration - - - - 11,433,502 2,450,960 (1,749,835) - 9,683,667 2,450,960

Sales and marketing 1,710,707 - 8,360,009 - - - - - 10,070,716 -

Stock based compensation - - - - 1,632,922 - - - 1,632,922 -

Depreciation and amortization 142,564 - 2,865,550 - 627,922 - (9,507) - 3,626,529 -



1,853,271 - 11,225,559 - 13,694,346 2,450,960 (1,759,342) - 25,013,834 2,450,960



726,922 - (10,655,087) - (13,694,346) (2,450,960) - - (23,622,511) (2,450,960) Non-operating expenses





















Gain in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - - (4,240,710) - - - (4,240,710) -

Interest expense, net 21,712 - 1,117,964 - 2,621,801 217 - - 3,761,477 217

Accretion expense - - - - 1,409,583 - - - 1,409,583 -

Foreign exchange (gain) loss - - - - (488,387) 155,885 - - (488,387) 155,885

Transaction costs - - - - 5,822,202 - - - 5,822,202 - Net income (loss) before listing fees and income taxes 705,210 - (11,773,051) - (18,818,835) (2,607,062) - - (29,886,676) (2,607,062)

Listing fees - - - - - 239,475 - - - 239,475 Net income (loss) after listing fees 705,210 - (11,773,051) - (18,818,835) (2,846,537) - - (29,886,676) (2,846,537)

Income taxes 356,609 - - - - - - - 356,609 - Net income (loss) after income taxes $ 348,601 $ - $ (11,773,051) $ - $ (18,818,835) $ (2,846,537) $ - $ - $ (30,243,285) $ (2,846,537)























Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss attributable to:





















Owners of the parent 391,762 - (11,773,051) - (18,818,835) (2,846,537) - - (30,200,124) (2,846,537)

Non-controlling interest 43,161 - - - - - - - 43,161 -



348,601 - (11,773,051) - (18,818,835) (2,846,537) - - (30,243,285) (2,846,537)























Supplemental segemented information





















Assets 173,818,672 - 101,694,365 - 11,940,553 67,702,122 - - 287,453,590 67,702,122

Liabilities 32,201,594 - 79,177,273 - 93,052,961 66,925,655 - - 204,431,828 66,925,655

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and 8 Fold. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., via dispensaries in Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida and the largest network of CBD shops in malls across the country and ShopSeventhSense.com. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

