Green Hills Software and ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. Working Together to Support Customers

TOKYO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, a worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announces that ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., a leading software engineering services company, has become an official value-added integrator for Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY® RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor™ virtualization solutions. ArcherMind Technology and Green Hills Software will be working closely together with customers in China and Japan to provide engineering and customer support services for its INTEGRITY RTOS board support packages (BSP) to mutual customers.

Future automotive cockpits combine a wide variety of graphical information displays including infotainment, cluster and navigation together with additional services such as driver monitoring, driver assistance information, and other safety-related capabilities. Certified to the most demanding automotive functional safety standards including ISO 26262 ASIL D, Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor virtualization solution allows customers to create a single-chip fully integrated cockpit solution meeting the highest performance and safety demands of even the most demanding automobile manufacturers. As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and semi-autonomous driving systems become increasingly prevalent in vehicle design, there is an ever increasing need to provide significantly more information to the driver both in a safety capacity and in the form of an informative and entertaining driving experience. By combining the safety-certified Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor virtualization solution together with traditional general-purpose operating systems such as Android Automotive, automobile manufacturers can have the best of both worlds on a single-chip design. ArcherMind Technology's experience in integrated cockpit design combined with Green Hills Software's expertise in designing advanced certified safety solutions provides a proven team of embedded software engineers to help automobile manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers (Tier 1s) to build the most complex and demanding safety systems.

"ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. offers software services for automotive. In recent years, it has been expected that software is playing a more and more important role while the traditional cockpit becomes multifunctional and transforms into an intelligent automotive cockpit," said Wang Jiping, President of ArcherMind Technology. "We believe ArcherMind Technology can contribute to the advancement of the smart cockpit by utilizing our more than 13 years of experience in Android & Linux OS software engineering together with the Green Hills INTEGRITY Multivisor as part of our new VAI partner agreement with Green Hills. Together with Green Hills, we are looking forward to demonstrating our joint ability to create perfect smart cockpits for humans all over the world."

"I am happy to announce the inclusion of ArcherMind Technology into Green Hills Software's VAI program. We are already working with them in support of various automotive opportunities in China and Japan and ArcherMind Technology's experience in providing engineering services to customers in those regions is ensuring our customers have the resources they need to build their safety products and deploy them to market on time, and on budget," said Matthew Slager, Vice President of Operations for Asia-Pacific at Green Hills Software. "We look forward to working with ArcherMind Technology to help our customers build the most technologically advanced and safest vehicles on the market."

About ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006, as a global leading intelligent technology expert, focusing on embedded software development for smartphone, intelligent car, intelligent hardware and mobile internet, dedicated to providing entire lifecycle software solutions to global customers. Headquartered in Nanjing, China, ArcherMind Technology has established R&D centers in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xi'an and Wuhu, and provides technical resources service for different customers in Beijing, Shanghai and other first-tier cities, including overseas centers in the United States, Germany, Japan, India and other countries. ArcherMind has established long-term and stable cooperative relationships with many world-renowned mobile chip, mobile terminal equipment, automobile and mobile Internet manufacturers. ArcherMind Technology has passed CMMI5, ISO27001, system integration level 2, quality, information security, environment, occupational health and other management system certification.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178B RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified byNIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Green Hills Software's open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom, and with Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

https://www.ghs.com

