Green Hills Software and Hitachi ICS Collaborate on Integrated Automotive Solutions

TOKYO, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, a worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announces that Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, a leading engineering and systems integrations services vendor, has become an official value-added integrator for Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY® RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor™ virtualization solutions. As a VAI, Hitachi ICS will be working closely with Green Hills Software to provide engineering and customer support services for its INTEGRITY RTOS board support packages (BSP) to some of Green Hills Software's key customers in Japan.

The Green Hills Software INTEGRITY RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor virtualization solution enables customers to develop easy-to-use but highly capable solutions for a variety of demanding automotive applications meeting automotive functional safety standards including ISO 26262 ASIL D. With the emergence of the increasingly autonomous vehicle, advanced cognitive and visioning solutions are becoming standard equipment in tomorrow's automobiles. Hitachi ICS' expertise in vision sensing and deep learning areas combined with Green Hills Software's expertise in designing advanced certified safety solutions providing for scalable safety solutions, allows Japanese automobile manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers (Tier 1s) to work with some of the best embedded software engineers in Japan to build even the most complex and demanding safety systems.

"Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions has been working closely with Green Hills Software for years, and we are very pleased to be participating as an early member of Green Hills Software's VAI program," said Shin Nakano, General Manager, Embedded System Engineering Group of Hitachi Industry& Control Solutions. "Our advanced embedded technologies including camera application, vision sensing, image recognition and deep learning combined with Green Hills Software's safety- and security-leading INTEGRITY RTOS will enable customers' rapid product development and business expansion."

"Green Hills is very pleased to be working with Hitachi ICS. Their proven ability to work on the front-lines with our customers developing complex ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) software will allow our customers to bring working solutions to market faster and more cost effectively," said Matthew Slager, Vice President of Operations for Asia Pacific at Green Hills Software. "Their ability to adapt our products to customer-specific hardware and OEM-specific functional safety requirements will help our Japanese customers succeed in the highly competitive automotive market."

About Hitachi Industry and Control Solutions

Hitachi Industry & Control is a major company supporting the Hitachi group's industrial solutions business, providing solutions to a wide range of industrial, security and embedded fields.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178B RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Green Hills Software's open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom, and with Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

