Green Hills Software Supports ROS

TOKYO, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, a worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announces the availability of a suite of products for developers working on ROS applications. Green Hills Software enables ROS developers on Linux to rapidly develop and deploy their projects to Green Hills INTEGRITY® RTOS to meet the strict functional safety requirements that many ROS programs require. The INTEGRITY RTOS is used extensively by automotive Tier 1s and OEMs, as well as various companies in the factory automation and robotics markets. Adding support for ROS is part of Green Hills Software's ongoing commitment to providing the best-in-class technology needed by industrial robot and autonomous vehicle manufacturers to rapidly deploy advanced and scalable software solutions certified to the highest levels of industrial and automotive safety.

The Green Hills Software INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor™ virtualization provide ROS developers with a comprehensive, scalable solution for deploying software to meet functional safety standards including IEC 61508 SIL 4 and ISO 26262 ASIL D requirements. Application developers now have access to a scalable and flexible set of development paradigms that enable developers to start application development on their Linux-based computers, while continuously integrating software with actual embedded hardware in a hardware-in-the-loop configuration until all software is successfully integrated into the embedded platform. The Multivisor virtualization software gives developers the option of running unmodified ROS applications in a virtualized Linux environment, either for transitionary purposes during development or non-safety-critical deployment. Portions or all of a developer's ROS applications can be migrated to the safety-certified INTEGRITY RTOS as needed.

The MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) provides an advanced ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 4 certified development environment upon which to build reliable and safe ROS applications. ROS developers can develop applications, even with hardware-in-the-loop, utilizing a single unified debug environment that is fully aware of both the underlying INTEGRITY or Linux operating systems and capable of simultaneously debugging both. MULTI provides ROS developers with a painless pathway to quickly transition ROS objects to actual hardware, and rapidly reduce the time they need to deploy production-grade software.

The Green Hills Software solution is designed to be ROS framework vendor independent, allowing customers to leverage Green Hills Software's technology regardless of which ROS application framework they are working with.

Green Hills Software will be showcasing its new ROS solution at IT Week Spring in Tokyo, Japan from April 10-12 at its booth, number 3-54. Please come visit GHS to see and discuss the cutting edge in future ROS development.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178B RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Green Hills Software's open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom, and with Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

