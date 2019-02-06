Green Hills Software to Showcase Its Innovative Security and Safety-critical Solutions at embedded world

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, and INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a Green Hills Software company, will showcase their industry-leading technology for automotive electronics and secure IoT devices on stand 4-325 at embedded world, Nuremberg, from 26-28 February 2019. Green Hills Software will also present nine technical sessions in the embedded world conference.

Key automotive demonstrations will focus on the safe and secure consolidation of open-source environments with critical automotive domains, securing connected car communications, ensuring trusted electronic component supply chains, and enabling autonomous vehicle projects to safely take the next step to production-quality reality.

Demonstrations will include the BlueBox autonomous racer, an AI-controlled racecar that calculates tens of thousands of paths per second as it competes against game-driven cars. It will be shown how to safely and securely combine open source Linux and Android environments with safety-critical vehicle software domains such as consolidated cockpit, ADAS, and secure gateway, on the latest automotive processors. An Automated Vehicle Development Platform will be used to demonstrate rapid development, verification and deployment of ASIL D-critical autonomous driving applications on automotive-grade processors.

The Green Hills Platform for Medical Devices and advanced debugging with the MULTI® integrated development environment will also be on display, along with safe and secure driver monitoring applications, featuring drowsiness detection and face ID, and a vehicle network security controller will be used to demonstrate how to add intrusion detection and prevention to critical vehicle networks without a dedicated security processor.

INTEGRITY Security Services will be showcasing its V2X/C2X Certificate Management Service (CMS). The ISS CMS is the de facto standard for V2X/C2X credentials and the world's first turnkey managed service in production today to securely generate and distribute vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure certificates direct to vehicle and roadside communication devices. ISS will also be featuring the Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) OTA service and DLM Code Signing Service (DCSS).

In the embedded world conference, Greg Davis of Green Hills Software will be giving a series of talks on topics including using MISRA C/C++ for security and reliability, emerging multicore development paradigms, tips and tricks for debugging, and hack-proofing your C/C++ code. Green Hills FAE Marcus Nissemark will be presenting on virtualization impact on performance in embedded systems.

For full demo descriptions and conference class abstracts, to register for an embedded world pass, or request a meeting, please visit www.ghs.com/go/ew19.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from ECU cryptographic platforms to large-scale public key management systems.

