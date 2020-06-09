Green Home Solutions Announces Enhanced Disinfection Services, Treats Surfaces for COVID-19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Home Solutions, the first franchise to specialize exclusively in indoor air quality, is pleased to announce it now has three disinfection services that treat surfaces for active viruses and bacteria, including the latest threat, coronavirus (COVID-19).

Each level of the 200+ unit franchise's disinfection service utilizes EPA-registered disinfectants and Green Home Solution's own proprietary plant-based enzyme solution, and all are ideal for high traffic locations like schools, medical offices and clinics, retail locations, gyms and spas. The services are also helpful for renters or homeowners looking to hit reset on their indoor air and ensure their living space is disinfected. Depending on the size of space and number of rooms, the disinfection service can often be completed within a single day.

"The CDC is aggressively responding to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and so is Green Home Solutions and our franchisees across the country," says President and CEO Jeff Panella. "Business owners everywhere are looking to ensure customer safety once they reopen, and a big part of that is disinfecting every inch of a room. At Green Home Solutions we are committed to helping our clients take all the precautionary steps to keep their homes and businesses safe."

The first level disinfection service is a general disinfection and includes a Green Home Solutions technician manually cleaning all high-contact surfaces with a high-quality environmentally-friendly cleaner, followed by a treatment of the home or business with an EPA-registered, hospital grade disinfectant. The second level goes a step further and includes the application of Halomist™, which is known to kill more than 99.999% of all viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

The third level of disinfection is known as the Hospital Grade Disinfection, and was developed by Green Home Solutions' team of experts as the best way to control viruses, germs and bacteria. This top-tier, full room disinfection service also includes the application of HaloMist, this time with the Halosil Fogger that is utilized in hospitals nationwide. The Fogger allows the HaloMist to reach every surface in a room.

Green Home Solutions is on call 24/7 for all business owners looking to provide a safe and clean environment for their customers' post-coronavirus.

About Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, treatments and analysis services that don't just cover over the problem but, resolves the problem at the source. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, and odor removal solutions create a clean indoor air environment, so your family can breathe cleaner, purer air. Green Home Solutions is also proud to be a primary sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. Green Home Solutions is the exclusive provider of Mold Inspection and Mold Remediation services nationally for Habitat for Humanity. Call 1-800-SOLUTIONS or visit www.greenhomesolutions.com and one of our professionals will schedule an appointment to review your location immediately and evaluate your needs.

SOURCE Green Home Solutions

Related Links

https://www.greenhomesolutions.com

