Green Home Solutions Closes Out Year with Historic Expansion as Services Become Increasingly Essential

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 comes to a close, Green Home Solutions, the first franchise to exclusively specialize in indoor-air quality, is looking back on all of its milestones this year. The brand saw its services recognized as essential for consumers, while the franchise became an increasingly appealing investment opportunity for prospective entrepreneurs. Green Home Solutions experienced substantial U.S. growth and record expansion into untapped markets, among other accomplishments in 2020.

Over the past year, Green Home Solutions signed over 30 franchise agreements – many of them in brand new markets such as Raleigh-Durham, Chattanooga, Las Vegas, Tucson, Winston-Salem, and Houston – and expanded into new states like Mississippi, Rhode Island and Virginia. This growth is expected to continue into the new year, as Green Home Solutions looks to sign 50 franchise agreements in 2021. This includes breaking into prime markets across the Atlantic coast from Long Island, NY down to Florida with an additional focus on the Midwest, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Green Home Solutions' franchisees repeatedly proved to be a staple in the communities they serve. Not only were disinfectant services on the rise, but as seen by Raleigh-Durham, NC franchisees Justin Crawford and Jason Lilly, services to maintain overall air quality were also popular, like Mold Remediation and Crawlspace Encapsulations. Increases in whole-home disinfections and air quality improvement services are trends the brand expects to continue in 2021.

"During such a challenging and uncertain time for many, it was nice to bring peace of mind to our community through our services," said Crawford. "Now more than ever, improving the quality of air is of the utmost importance in keeping schools, businesses, and homes safe – especially true as communities begin to return to normal in 2021. We are proud of our team and our brand for providing essential and eco-friendly services to our community, and to hear firsthand from our customers that what we do makes an impact on their lives."

While the pandemic certainly posed many challenges, it also gave a newfound awareness to the importance of disinfecting and indoor air quality services that may have been an afterthought pre-pandemic.

"Looking back on 2020, it's incredible to see all the advances and milestones our brand has reached, especially in a year with challenges and adversity," said Glen Snyder, Green Home Solutions' Chief Development Officer. "We could not have accomplished all that we have without our franchise partners, both new and existing, who have supported and trusted us during this uncertain time. This year has taught us a lot, both in business and the importance of clean air, and we are thrilled to continue to spread our message of making air better in many more markets across the U.S."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Home Solutions operators have been following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

About Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, treatments and analysis services that don't just cover over the problem but, resolves the problem at the source. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, and odor removal solutions create a clean indoor air environment, so your family can breathe cleaner, purer air. Green Home Solutions is also a proud National Partner of Habitat for Humanity. Green Home Solutions is a provider of Mold Inspection and Mold Remediation services nationally for Habitat for Humanity. Call 1-800-SOLUTIONS or visit www.greenhomesolutions.com and one of our professionals will schedule an appointment to review your location immediately and evaluate your needs.

SOURCE Green Home Solutions

Related Links

http://www.greenhomesolutions.com

