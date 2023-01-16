Green Hospitals Trends and Technologies Global Market Outlook 2023: Waste Management, LEDs and Autoclaves Vital to Successful Projects

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Hospitals Trends and Technologies: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on product and geography. The report provides an overview of the global green hospital market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Numerous case studies have been added to various section of the report. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the individual product segments.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for green hospitals and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding the components of the green hospital, the ways and means to achieve green hospitals, and exploring possibilities for countering the grave environmental challenges/concerns

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for green hospitals, and identification of the regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for green hospitals market in USD millions, and its corresponding market share analysis by product type and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations, industry regulations, latest developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on green hospitals

Review of the green hospital-related case studies and overview of green hospital dimensions such as environmental leadership and management, water management etc.

Identification of the various associations involved in the modern healthcare sector, and a look at the institutions pioneering this change

Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Green Hospitals

Chapter 5 Measures Needed for Green Hospitals

5.1 Steps for Green Hospitals

5.1.1 Leadership

5.1.2 Constructions Sites

5.1.3 Energy Utilization

5.1.4 Waste Management

5.1.5 Food

5.1.6 Water

5.1.7 Green Housekeeping

5.1.8 Procurement of Materials and Resources

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

6.1 Global Green Hospital Market Size, by Product

6.1.1 Waste Management

6.1.2 Light-Emitting Diode Systems

6.1.3 Autoclaves

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Lighting Companies

Eaton Corp.

Philips Lighting (Signify Holding)

8.2 Waste Management Companies

Daniels Health

Stericycle

Waste Management Inc.

8.3 Autoclave Manufacturers

Celitron

Tuttnauer B.V.

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Celitron

Daniels Health

Eaton Corp.

Philips Lighting (Signify Holding)

Stericycle

Tuttnauer B.V.

Waste Management Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1uyy3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets