Green Line Expands to Los Angeles With GL.Delivery

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Line Delivery, a leading Northern California cannabis company, announced today it is entering the Southern California market. GreenLine Delivery SoCal marks the beginning of rapid expansion efforts that initially includes cannabis delivery to more than 20 Southern California cities, with additional offerings for VIP customers in coming months.

GreenLine Delivery SoCal, going by the URL GL.Delivery, will serve more than 15,000 customers and growing, with big-name partners like Alien Labs, Connected, GoldDrop and Gas House.

Cannabis On-Demand

The partnership plans to bring its full set of products and services to residents of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Venice Beach, Hollywood, Calabasas, the beach cities and more­­­­­­. In addition to express delivery, GreenLine Delivery SoCal will offer personalized budtender experiences and knowledgeable customer support while continuing its best-in-class order fulfillment.

GL.DELIVERY DEALS

$30 an 1/8 th (Jungle Glue, Tahoe OG, Wedding Cake and Gelato)

an 1/8 (Jungle Glue, Tahoe OG, Wedding Cake and Gelato) 420 Specials:

4 grams of top-shelf flower for 20 bucks



LOBO Presidente Cannagar 20% OFF

GreenLine Delivery SoCal has an old-school "farmer's choice" approach to genetics selection and product acquisition, providing the exceptional ordering and delivery know-how consumers have grown to expect from a top-tier cannabis brand. With the partnership's deep local expertise, a network of drivers, and relationships with reputable farms, GreenLine Delivery SoCal is geared to offer consumers in the greater Los Angeles area a superior end-to-end experience that supports the growth of local brands and cultivators.

"Green Line Delivery's success in the Bay Area is based on its unwavering dedication to the needs of its customers and suppliers. We look forward to replicating that success in Southern California," Justin Neal, COO of GreenLine Delivery SoCal, said regarding the expansion. "Quality cannabis products, reliable and friendly customer experiences, competitive pricing, and support of local cultivators and manufacturers have been and will continue to be the Green Line guarantee."

Terrence Taylor, CEO of Green Line Delivery, says, "We're thrilled to expand into Southern California and excited by the opportunity afforded us by this partnership to immediately provide Southern California residents with high-end products and a user-friendly platform that delivers an extraordinary experience."

COMING SOON

Virtual budtender application

VIP offerings – networking events, hospitality experiences with celebrity chefs, exclusive activations at select estates and farms

Quarterly market intelligence reports

Full-service consulting

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Website: https://GL.Delivery/

Instagram:instagram.com/greenlinesocal

Yelp: yelp.com/biz/green-line-delivery-socal-north-hollywood

