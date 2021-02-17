Green Monkey Creative Now Offering SEO Services

ORANGEVILLE, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Monkey Creative has partnered with Trevor Tynes SEO Consultant, expanding their digital marketing company to now offer search engine optimization (SEO) services. This partnership will assist Green Monkey Creative clients further increase their online presence as well as attract new clients looking for a full-service digital marketing company. With the need for businesses to stand out online, Green Monkey Creative can now provide another essential strategy to their client's digital marketing portfolio.

"We have been looking for several years to partner with a company and offer SEO services. It has been challenging to find a company that provides the high level of services that we and our clients expect. We are so pleased to have finally found Trevor and are so impressed with the value he has provided Green Monkey Creative and now to our clients," said Thurgood-Burnett.

SEO is a powerful marketing channel that delivers compounding returns on SEO investment over time when done right. It multiplies your marketing dollars into even more profits. It is a fundamental part of digital marketing as people perform trillions of searches to find product and service information and it is imperative that your business is listed in the top search results. Online searches are also the main source of brands' digital traffic and complement other forms of marketing. Increased exposure and ranking higher than your competition in search results can have a beneficial effect on your bottom line.

The digital marketing services provided at Green Monkey Creative, including social media marketing, graphic and website design, will now be further enhanced with SEO services. Thurgood-Burnett is confident the partnership with Trevor Tynes SEO Consulting will improve their client's online presence and increase traffic to their websites. The better visibility your pages have in search results, the more likely your business is to attract prospective and existing customers.

For more information on Green Monkey Creative and their digital marketing services visit https://greenmonkeycreative.com

Green Monkey Creative, founded in 2018 by Julie Thurgood-Burnett and Jess White, is a digital advertising and design agency located in the heart of Dufferin County. Their focus is on marketing strategy and consulting, professional graphic design, social media marketing, photography, videography and website design & development. Green Monkey Creative helps people, businesses and organizations succeed through strategic thinking, creative ideas and good design.

