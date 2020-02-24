Green Mountain Technology Partners with Thompson Street Capital Partners

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT), a Parcel Spend Management company, today announced its partnership with Thompson Street Capital Partners, a middle market private equity investor. GMT is partnering with Thompson Street Capital Partners to capitalize on current opportunities and rapidly scale its growth plans.

Green Mountain Technology's co-founders, Jim Jacobs and Craig Russell, finalize a partnership with Thompson Street Capital Partners.

"Our partnership will allow GMT to pursue the many opportunities we have in front of us in a manner we wouldn't have accomplished on our own," said GMT Co-founder and CCO, Jim Jacobs. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to accelerate our momentum, enhance our offering and to deliver increased value to our customers." GMT Founder and CEO Craig Russell added, "We're excited to have Thompson Street Capital Partners join the GMT family. Their company culture and strategic perspective is a perfect complement to our approach to business. It's a winning partnership that we know will fuel our continued success."

Craig Albrecht, Managing Director at TSCP said, "By continuously solving the most complex challenges confronting mega-volume parcel shippers, GMT has developed a truly differentiated technology platform that drives performance improvements across the parcel ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with the superb leadership team at GMT to introduce new products, deliver new value to our customers and accelerate the Company's already outstanding growth."

Green Mountain Technology (GMT) partners with the world's largest parcel shippers to plan, execute and monitor high volume parcel networks. Our Parcel Spend Management (PSM) solution helps businesses compete in today's hyper-competitive parcel marketplace. It starts with our best in class parcel audit and invoice automation, then leverages that data for advanced analytics, optimization, and ongoing network improvement and contract management projects. GMT's highly engaged, strategic delivery model, unique network modeling and re-rating technology, and Fortune 500 customer base, uniquely positions GMT to deliver unparalleled value. Our customers represent more than $7 billion in parcel spend and consistently experience a 5-10X return, net of our fees. GMT has been awarded a Top Workplace in Memphis for six consecutive years.

