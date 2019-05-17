Green New Deal Is Neither a Joke nor a Hoax, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green New Deal proponent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) now reportedly says that her Apocalypse Now prediction—that the world will end in 12 years—was a joke, taken seriously only by people with "the intelligence of a sea sponge." And President Donald Trump has called the Green New Deal a hoax.

The proposal has not been withdrawn, and is endorsed by leading Democrat Presidential candidates. Schoolchildren are still being terrified about climate change destroying their future. "The Green New Deal is hardly new, and proponents are deadly serious," states its Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane Orient, M.D.

In large part, the proposal was apparently lifted from a 2009 document written for the UN Environment Programme, Rethinking the Economic Recovery: A Global Green New Deal by Edward Barbier. In the Jan 3 issue of the prestigious British journal Nature, Barbier calls it "the first time a major western economy has proposed a comprehensive 10-year plan for a green transition."

The result of the plan, even if not its actual purpose, would be an energy-starved economy, Dr. Orient stated. "It is pure fantasy to think that 'renewables'—wind and solar—could possibly generate more than a tiny fraction of the energy we now produce from oil, gas, coal, and nuclear."

In case legislation fails, the back-up strategy is a youth climate movement and litigation to impose the equivalent of a Green New Deal through the courts.

Proponents of the UN's Agenda 21, which the Green New Deal would implement, envision a world in which people are allowed 320 square feet of living space and about 1 ounce of meat per day.

"The Green New Deal cannot possibly sustain the earth's current population," Dr. Orient states. "And its effect on the climate would be negligible. The idea that it could save the climate or the planet could be the greatest scientific fraud in history."

