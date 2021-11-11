Green Packaging Market size to increase by USD 118.88 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight the Rising Demand from Emerging Countries as Key Trend

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global green packaging market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

Vendors in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Some vendors are consolidating their business operations with established players to improve profitability and adopt state-of-the-art technologies and advanced business strategies. For instance, In July 2021, acquired Laird Performance Materials, a world leader in high-performance electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the green packaging market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 47% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as the US, China, UK, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for green packaging during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the rising demand for green packaging from emerging countries as the major trend influencing the green packaging market. The growing concerns over the emission of greenhouse gases from plastic waste in landfills are forcing both developed and emerging economies to adopt sustainable practices. This is increasing the use of biodegradable materials for packaging in the retail industry, which is driving the demand for green packaging solutions. This trend is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

However, the rising prices of green packaging solutions will reduce the growth of vendors. Factors such as the volatility of raw material prices and the uncertainties in the supply and demand have increased the price of bio-based resins. Also, the cost of manufacturing biodegradable polymers is comparatively high than that of conventional plastics, which increases the overall cost of green packaging solutions.

Green Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 118.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

