Green Park Collaborative and COPD Foundation Launch coreCOPD to Develop Consensus on Critical Outcomes for Stable COPD

BALTIMORE, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Park Collaborative (GPC), a major initiative of the Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP), is partnering with The COPD Foundation to develop a core set of outcomes to be used in late phase clinical trials of therapies for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This initiative, coreCOPD, will engage patients, clinicians, researchers, regulators, payers, health technology assessors, product developers, and other key stakeholders in a structured consensus process to develop the core outcome set.

Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP)

COPD is a condition characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and chronic airflow limitation caused by a mixture of small airways disease and parenchymal destruction. Most widely used and accepted clinical outcomes measures in stable COPD clinical trials fail to provide a comprehensive or fully patient-relevant basis for evaluating and comparing the clinical benefit of new therapies. Researchers cannot adequately address this issue, however, because patients and other stakeholders have not yet agreed on which outcomes are most important for their decision-making.

"Even in COPD, where many high-quality outcomes are used, multi-stakeholder engagement can yield valuable insights from varied perspectives on deficiencies in customary outcome selections for COPD clinical trials. This work will accelerate the consistent production of more relevant and meaningful data, benefiting healthcare and policy decision-makers and ultimately, the patients they all serve," says Donna Messner, President and CEO of CMTP.

"With the advancement of therapies for COPD, it is imperative to incorporate the patient voice in research and policy decisions to ensure a patient-centered model of care," says Jean Rommes, COPD Foundation Patient Advocate. "By identifying outcomes that matter to patients who live with COPD, we will create a foundation for better treatment decision-making ahead."

About the Green Park Collaborative (GPC)

GPC is a major initiative of CMTP, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality, relevance, and efficiency of clinical research. GPC is a multi-stakeholder forum for developing condition- and technology-specific study design recommendations to guide the creation of evidence needed to inform both clinical and payment decisions.

The COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created in 2004, with offices in Washington, D.C. and Miami, FL. The COPD Foundation was established to speed innovations which will make treatment more effective and affordable, undertake initiatives that result in expanded services for COPD patients, and improve the lives of patients with COPD and related disorders (through scientific research, education & awareness) that will lead to prevention and a stop in the progression of COPD.

Contact

Green Park Collaborative

Aisha Robinson

410-547-2687 ext. 114

[email protected]

COPD Foundation

Gretchen M. McCreary

866-731-COPD (2673), ext. 396

SOURCE Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP)