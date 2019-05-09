Green Peak Innovations To Present At 2019 Canaccord Cannabis Conference On May 14
May 09, 2019, 15:28 ET
LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Peak Innovations, Michigan's largest holder of vertical medical marijuana licenses, today announced that Jeff Radway, CEO, will present and participate in investor meetings with additional members of the senior management team at the 2019 Canaccord Cannabis Conference, to be held in New York, NY.
A formal presentation is scheduled at 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/grpi/. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.
The Canaccord Cannabis Conference will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the global cannabis industry, including U.S. multi-state operators, Canadian licensed producers, technology providers, brand owners and hemp producers from across North America, Europe, Australia and South America.
ABOUT GREEN PEAK INNOVATIONS
Green Peak Innovations uses nature, science and agricultural best practices to raise cannabis industry standards. We're building state-of-the-art facilities and using advanced technology to cultivate high-quality medicine that is safe for our patients, our communities and our state. Green Peak Innovations Global Headquarters is located in Windsor Township, Michigan, and is led by CEO Jeff Radway. For more information, visit greenpeakinnovations.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com
