Green Peak Innovations To Present At 2019 Canaccord Cannabis Conference On May 14

LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Peak Innovations, Michigan's largest holder of vertical medical marijuana licenses, today announced that Jeff Radway, CEO, will present and participate in investor meetings with additional members of the senior management team at the 2019 Canaccord Cannabis Conference, to be held in New York, NY.

A formal presentation is scheduled at 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/grpi/. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.