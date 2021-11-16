Green Power Developers and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management Develop, Construct, and Finance Portfolio of Solar Projects in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Power Developers, a New Jersey-based solar energy developer, and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of Rosemawr Management, have begun developing, constructing, and financing a portfolio of commercial & industrial scale solar projects across New Jersey. To date, Green Power and Rosemawr have worked together on six projects that began construction in the past three months, with the expectation of beginning construction on at least an additional three projects before the end of the year. The projects have all been financed using structures that allow the host property owner to retain ownership of each project without requiring any upfront capital. Further, each project provides the host with utility bill savings from clean energy.

"New Jersey is our home base and we are excited to continue to deploy solar energy throughout the state," said Heshy Katz at Green Power Developers. "We especially pride ourselves on meeting the individual needs of each customer, and partnering with Rosemawr has helped us achieve that goal for these projects. We look forward to continuing to build the portfolio in the coming months and years."