Green Power EMC Featured At Energy & Environment Innovation Showcase

Committee members, including Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), invited companies, educational institutions and other organizations from their districts to showcase ongoing projects, products, and services and discuss how successful energy and environment policy is best secured through realistic, innovative public policy. Rep. Carter selected Green Power EMC , a renewable energy company representing 38 of Georgia's electric cooperatives, to highlight its successes, including its rapid growth in solar energy.

"To address climate change, we need three things: adaptation, mitigation and innovation," said Carter. "Green Power EMC is leading the way in all three. Green Power brings together many of the EMCs in Georgia to develop new opportunities for coordinating and acquiring renewable energy sources. They are a prime example of using innovation to work together towards new energy solutions. I'm very glad we were able to showcase their groundbreaking mission today at the U.S. Capitol."

"Green Power EMC is honored to have been invited to represent the state of Georgia and the 38 Electric Membership Cooperatives we serve," said company President and CEO, Jeff Pratt. "We are privileged to be among the organizations to showcase emerging energy technologies in our home state, including the significant solar growth among our energy cooperatives. The strong economic development and financial impact solar energy has brought to South Georgia, along with the benefits of regenerative farming for the agriculture industry, is proving to be a compelling model, and we are pleased to have this forum to share our success stories."

Green Power EMC secures solar energy on behalf of 38 electric cooperatives in Georgia. Current construction plans indicate by 2022 Green Power EMC and the cooperatives will have approximately 1,200 MW of solar in their portfolio — up from 0.300 MW in 2014. Georgia's cooperatives are leading the growth of solar electricity among electric cooperatives in the U.S., and by 2022, will be on target to complete more than one-third of the total solar capacity reportedly planned by all electric cooperatives in the U.S.

About Green Power EMC

Green Power EMC (GPEMC) is a not-for-profit corporation in Georgia that secures renewable energy resources such as low-impact hydro, wood waste, landfill gas and solar on behalf of 38 electric cooperatives, ultimately serving electricity to 4.1 million Georgia citizens.

