Green Rush Consulting Client Wins Four Permits in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of West Hollywood announced the awardees of its cannabis licensing process this week. Green Rush Consulting is thrilled to announce that its client Greenwolf West Hollywood won cannabis permits for all four applications submitted. A total of 20 businesses have been awarded licenses under West Hollywood's new cannabis licensing system, selected from a highly competitive pool of 122 different applicants.

A mockup of future location for Greenwolf West Hollywood

Greenwolf West Hollywood is one of three companies awarded four or more license types. Headed by leaders from the iconic Pink Dot, legendary Loudpack Inc., and veteran Greenwolf, the company plans to launch an understated and modern retail space featuring an intimate consumption lounge and event space, alongside full-service delivery.

"We are thrilled on behalf of Greenwolf West Hollywood, Loudpack Inc., and Pink Dot," says Zeta Ceti, Founder and CEO of Green Rush Consulting. "We are very pleased with the results and wish the team future success in one of the largest cannabis markets in the world. I am very proud of our team. This is a testament to GRC's ability to navigate complex application processes and produce a successful winning result, no matter what the odds are or what we are up against."

"They were so professional and easy to work with," says Sol Yamini, CEO of Greenwolf West Hollywood. "Green Rush Consulting presented our project in the best possible light and gave us the advice necessary to strengthen our application across the board – and now we see the result."

"We are so pleased to be embarking on these incredibly exciting opportunities in West Hollywood," says Joanna Licalsi, Director of Business & Legal Affairs for Loudpack Inc. "It was very stiff competition, and we owe a lot to the talented and professional people at Green Rush Consulting who were fundamental in helping us accomplish this incredible task."

Greenwolf West Hollywood's CEO Sol Yamini has owned and operated Pink Dot on the Sunset Strip since 2004. Joining him to head up the retail and lounge areas are Elizabeth Caffrey and Bernie Bregman, currently holding leading roles with Greenwolf (LA) and Loudpack Inc. Renowned chef Seth Glassman will establish a high-end kitchen, bringing his expertise from restaurants BOA, Katana, and Pistola.

About Green Rush Consulting:

Green Rush Consulting is a national cannabis consulting firm that has secured licenses and supported cannabis businesses in states with a wide array of regulatory and business environments, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Ohio, and Washington. Visit us at www.greenrushconsulting.com .

