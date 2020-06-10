Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. Has Joined WIPO GREEN as a Contributing Partner

KAWANISHI, Japan, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. announced that they have joined WIPO GREEN as a contributing partner. WIPO GREEN is an open platform administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to connect green technology seekers and providers in order to spread and promote innovation in, and the increased use of, environmentally friendly technologies.

WIPO GREEN aims to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by utilizing intellectual property to spread environmentally friendly technologies and promote innovation. By registering and publishing technologies on the WIPO GREEN online database, providers with advanced and environmentally friendly technologies that enable sustainable development will be able to connect with seekers who need such technologies. Since the establishment of WIPO GREEN in November 2013, more than 3,000 green technologies have been registered, and more than 600 connections have been made.

Green Science Alliance focuses on the research and development of cutting-edge technology in the field of energy and environmentally-friendly technology, in order to achieve sustainable society. In April 2020, Green Science Alliance registered their environmental technology patents, such as 100 % nature biomass biodegradable resin, bioplastic and bioethanol (biofuel) from biomass waste, on the WIPO GREEN database, opening them for public use to create a better world. The Alliance will further register more of their environmental and energy friendly technologies.

About WIPO GREEN

WIPO GREEN is a global marketplace for sustainable technology, established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2013. Through its online database and regional activities, WIPO GREEN connects green technology seekers and providers in order to catalyze green innovation and accelerate green tech transfer and diffusion. The WIPO GREEN database is an online catalogue of sustainable solutions and needs across the world. It offers technologies from prototype to marketable products, available for license, collaboration, joint ventures, and sale. It also contains needs defined by companies, institutions, and non-governmental organizations looking for technologies to address specific environmental or climate change problems. Joining the WIPO GREEN database is easy and free of charge.

About Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. was established within Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. as internal started up company on 2010 in Japan. Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. focuses on research and development of cutting-edge technologies in the field of energy and environmental green technology.

Research and business can be largely classified as following:

1. 100% nature biomass based biodegradable resin, bioplastic, nano cellulose, biodegradable resin uses waste wood, waste paper, bamboo, plant, starch, food waste as raw material.

2. Rechargeable battery, solar cell, fuel cell etc. for next generation.

3. Biofuel such as bioethanol made from waste biomass such as waste wood, waste plant, waste paper, food waste, etc.

4. Various types of cutting-edge material

Quantum dot, metal organic framework (MOF), oxide nanocollids, metal nanocolloies, silver nanowire, chitin nanofiber, ionic liquid, noble metal alternative catalyst, visible light response photocatalytic material, artificial photosynthesis material, poly silica iron-based water coagulant chemical, etc.

5. CO2 storage and conversion technology, water harvesting from dry desert environment

6. Anti-bacterial, anti-virus materials.

Green Science Alliance will keep challenging to develop cutting-edge good materials and products in the field of energy and environmentally friendly green technology in order to create better world.

Please also refer to following links:

WIPO GREEN: https://www3.wipo.int/wipogreen/en/

WIPO GREEN online database: https://www3.wipo.int/wipogreen-database/

Their environmental technology patents: https://www3.wipo.int/wipogreen-database/searchResultList.htm?query=Green+Science+Alliance&type=all&cat=0&sortby=date&filterby=all&rows=10&showAll=1

Media contact:

Ryohei Mori

[email protected]

81-72-7598501

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.