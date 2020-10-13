Green Science Alliance Developed Artificial Nails, Fake Nails, Ethical Nail Tips with 100% Nature Biomass Based Biodegradable Resin with Micro Cellulose Composite

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems such as plastic pollution and global warming because of human population explosion are getting severe in the world and the microplastic problem in the marine environment is becoming an especially devastating issue. It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will be more than that of fish in the world by 2050. There are also some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in our human body.

Artificial Nails, Fake Nails, Ethical Nail Tips made of 100 % Nature Biomass Biodegradable Resin Artificial Nails, Fake Nails, Ethical Nail Tips made of 100 % Nature Biomass Biodegradable Resin with nail color decoration

Green Science Alliance has been developing various types of natural biomass based biodegradable resin with nano cellulose, PLA (polylactic acid), starch and cellulose as non-edible biomass resource. They have also been utilizing biomass waste such as rice powder waste, Shochu (one of Japanese alcohol drink) waste, wood waste, paper waste, bamboo etc. as part of raw materials for their biodegradable resin. Another feature of Green Science Alliance biodegradable resin is that one can use already existing molding machines to manufacture various type of molding products in a mass production level, while maintaining 100 % natural biomass composition. In general, one has to add petroleum-based additive to manufacture molding products in mass production level, but with Green Science Alliance biomass biodegradable resin, one does not need any petroleum based chemical to do mass production. These innovative materials and technologies are registered as UNIDO and WIPO GREEN (United Nations) and also selling with Nano Sakura Trademark.

This time, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has developed artificial nails, fake nails, ethical nail tips with their 100 % natural biomass based nano (micro) cellulose composite biodegradable resin (main component is PLA). It was possible to manufacture artificial nails in a mass production level with their resin with normal injection molding machine without any problem, even their thickness was as thin as 0.2 – 0.5 mm. In general, artificial nails are made of petroleum-based ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) plastic so that oxygen and moisture can not go through which can be harmful to human body. Not to mention ABS can be plastic pollution. In contrast, artificial nails made by Green Science Alliance are made of 100 % natural biomass based biodegradable resin. On top of that, because of porous structure owing to nano (micro) cellulose in the resin, oxygen from outer environment, and the moisture from finger nail side, can go through easily. Therefore, it is very gentle to human body. Because oxygen and moisture can go easily through their biomass artificial nails, swelling of finger can be also suppressed. As far as we know, it is the first time in the world to make artificial nails with 100 % natural based biodegradable resin. One can discard the product with their own nail by cutting them together. In addition, carbon emission is 0 even when customer discard them and burn them as garbage.

Green Science Alliance is selling these products at internet site in Japan. Customers outside of Japan can also order products directly through the company website.

