Green Street's Automated Valuation Model Sets New Standard For Accuracy And Transparency

Green Street's AVM is fueled by the firm's best-in-class and proprietary data sets on cap rates, market grades, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), and a robust - and recently expanded - transaction comp database. The model covers the apartment, industrial, office, and retail sectors, and has the ability to value both stabilized and non-stabilized assets. It is a self-service tool that requires as few as five user inputs with optional fields for even greater precision.

"Building an AVM was a very natural evolution for Green Street given property valuations are central to what we do, and a core competency," said Andy McCulloch, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Green Street. "In designing the Green Street AVM, we wanted to solve for the accuracy and transparency shortcomings in the marketplace. We built the model around three accepted and recognized valuation approaches, feed the model engine with our high-quality data, and provide the detailed breakdown of how each valuation estimate is derived so clients can have visibility and confidence in the results."

As the latest enhancement to Green Street's Real Estate Analytics private market solution, Portfolio Tools – which includes the AVM, Portfolio Analytics, and Loan Analytics – was developed to help guide capital allocation decisions, assess and quantify risk, and support portfolio lending decisions and strategy through a self-service and customized experience. Market participants can click here to learn more about Green Street's new tools and schedule a demo.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact:

Green Street

Katie Clemons

Vice President, Marketing

949-640-8780

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Street

Related Links

https://www.greenstreet.com

