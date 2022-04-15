Green Tea Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Flavored Green Tea Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Green Tea Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the green tea market by Product (Flavored green tea and Unflavored green tea) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The green tea market share growth in the flavored green tea segment will be significant for revenue generation. The main focus of the green tea vendors is the millennial population, which has displayed a high inclination to try out new flavors. Over the last five years, many new green tea flavor combinations with superfruits such as blueberry, cranberry, acai berry, raspberry, and blackberry were launched in the market and have successfully found traction among the millennials in emerging and developed countries of the world. Thus, the growing population of millennials and the increasing number of vendors launching products featuring innovative flavors are major drivers that would drive the growth of the global flavored green tea market during the forecast period.

Green Tea Market: Growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing to drive growth

The growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing is one of the key drivers supporting the green tea market growth. Convenience products such as RTD (Ready to drink) green tea powders and blends are predominantly sold by large and organized retailers as manufacturers in the market who distribute their products primarily through them. Supermarkets are one of the major distribution channels that supply nutritious, convenient, and affordable food and beverage products. Additionally, the rising disposable income of people also plays an important role in raising the demand for supermarkets. Some of the major retailers that supply fresh foods and beverages in India include Reliance Fresh, Aditya Birla Retail, and others. Thus, the demand for supermarkets is rising in developing countries, which will be beneficial for manufacturers of products such as RTD green tea powders, green tea blends, and loose green tea.

Green Tea Market: Innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations are major trends to fuel the market growth

Innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations are the key green tea market trends that are contributing to the market growth. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of the consumption of green tea all over the world has increased the consumption rate and demand for green tea products, which, in turn, has led to growing competitiveness in the green tea sector. Vendors and manufacturers in the green tea market have been trying to innovate products with new ingredients and flavors to provide more differentiated products to their customers. To fulfill the growing demand for green tea products and cater to the changing taste styles and consumer preferences, vendors have started launching variants with innovative combinations. Such initiatives will propel the green tea market growth during the forecast period.

Green Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.48 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.36 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aiya Europe GmbH, Arbor Teas, Associated British Foods plc, Compagnie Coloniale SA, Davidsons Organics, Equal Exchange, Five Mountians, Fortnum and Mason, Heavenly Tea Inc., ITO EN Ltd., MARIAGE FRERES, MJF Group, Nestle SA, PALAIS DES THES, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Art of Tea LLC, The coca cola co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

