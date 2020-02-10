Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP Welcomes Frank A. Louis & Jeanette Russell to Family Law Practice, Expanding Firm's Reach in Monmouth & Ocean Counties

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Frank A. Louis and Jeanette Russell have joined the firm as partners in our Family Law Department. We welcome Mr. Louis and Ms. Russell to Greenbaum's matrimonial practice and are excited to further expand our client service footprint in Monmouth and Ocean counties and advance the firm's ongoing strategic expansion within New Jersey's legal market.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Mark H. Sobel, co-managing partner and Chair of the Family Law Department, comments: "Jeanette and Frank each have significant experience with managing the myriad of issues that come into play in family law litigation. Their addition to the firm further enhances our ability to provide effective and efficient representation on behalf of our clients, both in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout the state."

Mr. Louis is widely recognized as a preeminent member of the New Jersey family law bar, with nearly five decades of experience in negotiating and litigating economically complex divorce cases. He represents clients in all aspects of divorce including asset distribution, child support and alimony, Mr. Louis is the founding partner of Louis & Russell, a boutique matrimonial firm located in Toms River, New Jersey. As a prolific lecturer and the published author of over fifty academic articles, he has advanced cutting-edge legal issues that have led to the development of unique legal theories and precedent-setting judicial decisions in the area of family law.

Ms. Russell's family law practice encompasses divorce and separation, child support and custody, alimony, asset valuation, and the drafting of prenuptial, postnuptial and settlement agreements. Early in her career, she was an associate attorney in Greenbaum's family law practice, later becoming a partner in the Louis & Russell firm. Ms. Russell is recognized on Super Lawyers – New Jersey's Rising Stars list. She serves on the Executive Committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Family Law Section, and is also active at the county level as a member of both the Monmouth and Ocean County Bar Association's Family Law Committees.

Our Family Law Department offers the responsive and personalized service of a boutique matrimonial practice, backed by the comprehensive support of one of New Jersey's leading full service business law firms. The group's attorneys are accomplished litigators who are equally adept at finding creative solutions through alternatives to litigation, including matrimonial arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. A particular strong suit is the group's extensive experience and notable success in the representation of matrimonial clients in high net worth and/or high conflict cases.

