Greenberg Traurig Adds Long-Serving Former U.S. Attorney John Huber in Salt Lake City; Continues White Collar Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued the expansion of its White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice with the addition of former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber as a shareholder in its Salt Lake City office. Huber was most recently the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) longest-tenured active U.S. Attorney, having been nominated by two presidents and unanimously confirmed twice by the U.S. Senate.

At Greenberg Traurig, Huber will focus his practice on white collar matters related to securities fraud, bank fraud, health care, cyber security, industrial espionage, Ponzi schemes, corporate fraud, trade secrets, and other high-stakes issues.

The firm's robust White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice includes more than 30 former federal prosecutors and more than 60 attorneys. It has seen significant recent expansion. In addition to Huber, these shareholders joined in recent months: Adam S. Hoffinger, David I. Miller, Kyle R. Freeny, Benjamin G. Greenberg, Mohammed Khamisa QC, Jessica Natali, Daniel Pulecio-Boek, and Masoud Zabeti.

Huber was appointed to serve for three years on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys, including two years as vice-chair. He advised three Attorneys General, representing both political parties. Prior to serving as U.S. Attorney, Huber worked as Assistant U.S. Attorney and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, as well as Chief Prosecutor for Utah's West Valley City Municipal Corporation.

Deeply involved in the Utah community, Huber has served as chairman of the board for the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program; as president of the Utah Municipal Prosecutors Association; and on the Board of Directors for both the Utah Prosecution Council and the Statewide Association of Public Attorneys.

Huber earned his J.D. from The University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, and his B.A., cum laude, from The University of Utah.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City team works with regional and national companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations, across multiple industries. The firm has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

