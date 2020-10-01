Greenberg Traurig Albany Team Represents Affinity Health Plan in Pending Sale to Molina Healthcare

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as counsel for long-time client Affinity Health Plan, Inc. (Affinity) in the company's recently announced pending sale to Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Bronx-based Affinity, one of the leading independent Medicaid managed care plans in New York, has worked with Greenberg Traurig for more than two decades. Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Leading this landmark deal at Greenberg Traurig were shareholders Harold N. Iselin, Managing Shareholder of the firm's Albany office and Co-Chair of the firm's Government Law and Policy Practice and Tricia A. Asaro, Chair of the Albany office's Health Care & FDA Practice, with Fatin F. Haddad, an Associate in the firm's Corporate Practice, also resident in the Albany office.

Greenberg Traurig's Albany office is well-known for representing a range of clients, from small and medium-sized businesses to nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, and other entities. Greenberg Traurig helps its clients navigate sophisticated and complex legislative, regulatory, and business matters. The Albany team of attorneys and government affairs professionals provides substantive counsel, drawing from years of experience serving in the New York State Executive and Legislative branches and credibility with decision makers.

Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters.

