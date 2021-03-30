Greenberg Traurig Grows Strong IP and Life Science Capabilities; Team Joins in Boston, Washington, D.C., Orange County, CA

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of clients' critical need for intellectual property and life sciences legal counsel, Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its market dominance in these areas. The global law firm has added to five attorneys and a patent agent to its Intellectual Property and Technology and Life Sciences practices. Joining as Shareholders are Dr. Prashant Girinath and Dr. David Steven Harburger in Boston, and Dr. Charles Andres, in Washington D.C. They bring strong life sciences experience to existing capabilities.

"These important IP laterals practice in key areas where we are already strong and to which we have a commitment to continue to grow with strategic and focused additions," said Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy. "This team has an established and dynamic reputation for prompt, creative, proactive service to life sciences and biotechnology ventures."

The group joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. (WSGR), where they were longtime members of the patents and innovation practice. Also joining Greenberg Traurig from the group's former firm are their former colleagues, as Associates David G. Mata, Ph.D. in Washington, D.C., and Cecily Wilbanks, Ph.D. in Boston; and Patent Agent, Diana Hendricks, in the Orange County, CA office, along with several valued support business staff members.

The experienced and collaborative group represents clients in the highly in-demand biotech and life sciences sectors, including emerging and predictive technologies in pharmaceutical and biotech. They also serve clients in intellectual property, transactional, and regulatory matters across markets.

"Having Prashant, Charles, and David join speaks to one of the firm's core goals of attracting diverse groups of attorneys who have unique and varied experience, in addition to their excellent legal reputation and dedication to our- high level of client service. Prashant's track-record in IP strategy and licensing, Harburger's methodical portfolio management, and Andres's thought leadership at the IP-regulatory intersection provide a full-suite of IP related services for emerging companies and complement the expanding life sciences arm of our practice group as we continue to build Greenberg Traurig's preeminent life sciences practice. These strategic hires further reflect our commitment to the life sciences and biotech sectors," said the co-chairs of the firm's Intellectual Property Practice shareholders Ian C. Ballon, Viola Bensinger, Scott J. Bornstein, and Mark R. Galis, in a joint statement.

"Greenberg Traurig's global reach and all-round capabilities with over 2,200 attorneys around the world, provides us a unique opportunity to service all legal needs for our clients under one roof, irrespective of size, specialization, and location anywhere in the world. Importantly, the firm's commitment, investment, and track record in diversity resonates well with our team's vision and objectives," Girinath said.

"Greenberg Traurig offers the platform, commitment to excellence in the delivery of legal services, and reputation that we know will benefit our clients. Additionally, our experience adds to the firm's already strong teams focused on patent prosecution, life sciences, and emerging technologies. We had many options before us and deliberately chose Greenberg Traurig for these reasons as the best new home for our growing practice," said Girinath, Harburger, and Andres in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, the firm added as shareholders David A. Gay, Ph.D., to its Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences & Medical Technology practices in the Los Angeles office, and Andrew F. Halaby in the Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices in the Phoenix office. In January, patent attorney Nigamnarayan Acharya joined the practice as a shareholder in Atlanta. Earlier, Stephen G. Anderson, Ph.D., joined as an of counsel, registered patent attorney, in the Orlando office. With these hires, Greenberg Traurig has 18 attorneys and patent agents with Ph.D. degrees.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 220 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

