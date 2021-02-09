Greenberg Traurig Reports 7th Consecutive Year of Record Revenue, Announces Elevations

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported revenues of USD $1.73 Billion for FY 2020, the seventh consecutive year of record revenue, and a 5.48% increase over the previous year. The firm also announced the elevation of 44 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.

Greenberg Traurig's 30 new shareholders span 17 offices and 12 practice areas. The 14 attorneys elevated to of counsel or counsel come from nine different offices and practice in six areas of law.

"These individuals should be commended for this significant achievement, which recognizes the dedicated work and commitment they have shown to client service," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "We have a phenomenal group of next generation leaders at the firm, and I feel tremendous confidence about the future of our culture and our clients in the hands of professionals like those in the elevated Class of 2021."

Duffy acknowledged that the diversity of the elevated class represents Greenberg Traurig's long-standing commitment to fostering an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion. Of the attorneys elevated 59% are diverse, defined as being attorneys who are women, ethnic minorities, or LGBTQ+.

"Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the core of who we are as a firm. This class is further evidence of the importance we place on advancing diversity at all levels of our firm, including in leadership roles," Duffy said.

"2020 was a year of unprecedented human challenge, but was also a year of unprecedented strength for Greenberg Traurig: financially, achieving both record revenues and record profits, with a profit-per-partner increase in excess of 6%; culturally, becoming closer than ever; and qualitatively, elevating our excellence and the consistency of our service worldwide," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"The members of the Class of 2021 are a key to our future, in which we will continue to nimbly change to serve our clients," Rosenbaum added. "But no matter what else may change going forward, we will do so as one firm, united."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

