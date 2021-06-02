Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice Adds John Eliason as Global Co-Head of Energy Project Finance

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Eliason has joined the Energy & Natural Resources Practice of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as Global Co-Head of the firm's Energy Project Finance Practice in its Washington D.C. office. Eliason joins from Foley & Lardner, LLP where he served as co-chair of Foley's Energy Industry Team.

"John Eliason is a force in renewable energy and brings to us an elite background with a strategy-driven approach to a growing industry sector. With his addition, we further enhance our growth in an emerging area of practice and globally elevate our excellence and value propositions. We are excited to welcome John to the GT family," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman.

Eliason has extensive experience handling tax equity matters in the renewable energy sector and regularly represents major financial institutions, wind developers, and solar developers throughout the United States, as well as foreign infrastructure funds investing in both projects and operating portfolios. Current representations include working with a leading financial institution in connection with a tax equity investment in a 250 MW portfolio of solar projects in the Northeastern U.S., and representing a leading developer/sponsor in a $150 million tax equity "partnership flip" transaction. He recently closed a tax equity transaction involving a 400 MW wind repowering for a global energy company.

"As the industry matures, we are seeing more and more foreign investors looking for renewable opportunities in the United States. Greenberg Traurig's global platform and robust energy practice is prepared to meet the challenges faced by seasoned and new stakeholders alike. I look forward to utilizing Greenberg Traurig's resources worldwide and prowess in Washington, D.C.," Eliason said. "I'm also excited to note that Greenberg Traurig is the first major law firm to be certified through the Green-e® Energy program, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and understanding the crucial role that law firms play in clients' corporate supply chain."

"John's extensive breadth of experience, particularly being a nationally known tax equity leader, further adds depth and star power to our global energy team and in the services we offer clients," said Jeff Chester, the firm's Global Co-Head of Energy Project Finance. "Plus, recent changes in the U.S. administration have intensified interest in renewables, and John's addition demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's commitment to meet the growing demands of clients in this rapidly emerging field."

"A nationally recognized player in the legal field, John brings with him a truly impressive reputation. Tax equity serves as the primary source of financing for renewable energy projects and our clients will benefit from his knowledge," said Ernest L. Greer, firm Co-President and Chair of the Washington, D. C. office, and Pamela J. Marple, office Administrative Shareholder and member of the firm's global Litigation Practice, in a joint statement.

Eliason advises tax equity investors, lenders, developers, and sponsors in the renewable energy space—particularly those relating to wind, solar, biomass, and other emerging technologies—with structuring and closing transactions that rely on federal and state tax incentives, like the Federal production tax credit (PTC), energy investment tax credit (ITC) and accelerated depreciation (MACRS and "bonus"). He also represents clients in front of the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, as such, he notes that Greenberg Traurig's presence in Washington, D.C. and global platform are important to his practice.

Eliason received his LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law; his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law; and his B.A. in Economics at The University of Texas at Austin. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New York, and Texas. He is a frequent author on topics relating to energy. Eliason is ranked by Chambers and Partners Global and USA in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy (2018 - 2021). He also has been recognized by The Legal 500 in the Project Finance and Energy: Renewable/Alternative category.

Greenberg Traurig's growing Energy & Natural Resources Practice, which is co-chaired by Iskender "Alex" Catto, William Garner, and Kenneth M. Minesinger, is currently ranked a Tier 1, National Energy Law Practice in US-News/Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms." The firm continues to be involved in some of the industry's most prominent renewable energy projects. For example, in 2020, Greenberg Traurig served as lead counsel for BayWa r.e. in the financing, and sale, of the 250 MW Amadeus Wind Project. Located outside of Abilene, Texas, the wind farm is BayWa's largest onshore wind project to date. In 2020, The Legal 500 U.S. Guide recognized the firm in Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power. The practice has also been ranked in league tables by Clean Energy Pipeline and Inframation in recent years for its renewable energy projects.

The Washington, D.C. office also recently welcomed back Bob Charrow who joins the firm as senior chairman of the Healthcare & FDA Practice. Charrow and Eliason are the most recent of several additions to Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office which has experienced growth in core practice areas in the past year, with the following additions: Smith (Smitty) W. Davis as shareholder and Rodney P. Frelinghuysen as senior director in the Government Law & Policy Practice; Kyle R. Freeny and Adam S. Hoffinger as shareholders in the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice; Matthew L. Kanna as shareholder and Friederike S. Görgens and Claudia D. Hartleben as of counsel in the International Trade Practice; Chia-Feng Lu as shareholder, Andrew Tsui as of counsel, and Tyler Scandalios as an associate in the Health Care & FDA Practice; Benjamin M. Saul as shareholder in the Financial Regulatory & Compliance (FRAC) Practice; Robert J. Hollingshead as shareholder in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice; Charles Andres, Ph.D., RAC as shareholder and David G. Mata, Ph.D. as an associate in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice; Gary Lombardo as of counsel in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; Jack T. LeBris Erffmeyer as an associate in the Energy & Natural Resources Practice; Dima Al-Attar as an associate in the Immigration & Compliance Practice; and Christopher O'Brien as an associate in the Government Contracts Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across most sectors of the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

Click here to learn more about Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office.

Contact:

Lourdes Brezo Scholl

212-801-2131

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Related Links

gtlaw.com

