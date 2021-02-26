Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Clients Nominated for Academy of Country Music Awards

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP 's Entertainment & Media Group congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 56th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held April 18, 2021.

"It is our honor and privilege to represent these talented artists who are well-deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the law firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's preeminent entertainment practices raising the bar and leading the way in the music industry. Our lawyers' passion for the music industry, coupled with their deep understanding of the industry's creative and financial issues, allows us to help clients achieve their business and artistic goals."

Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with more than 25 nominations in the following categories:

Entertainer of the Year :

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year :

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year :

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year :

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Group of the Year :

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

New Male Artist of the Year :

Travis Denning

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year :

Kane Brown

Single of the Year :

Miranda Lambert

Lee Brice

Song of the Year :

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

Jesse Frasure

Thomas Rhett

Video of the Year :

Miranda Lambert

Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year :

Thomas Rhett

Reba McEntire

Hillary Scott

Lee Brice

Devin Dawson

Songwriter of the Year :

Josh Osborne

Rosen, along with Bobby Rosenbloum and Jonathan Koby, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.

According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced April 18 during the 56th ACM Awards live broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS Television.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

