Greenberg Traurig's John Voorhees, Christopher Bell Co-Authored 'International Environmental Risk Management' on Qualiware's Top 52 Books of 2020

DENVER, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Environmental Risk Management - A Systems Approach (Second Edition), co-authored by Quest Environmental President Robert A. Woellner, and Greenberg Traurig shareholders John Voorhees and Christopher L. Bell, is among the 52 recommended books of 2020 from Qualiware, a consultancy provider and publication focused on enterprise architecture and business management solutions.

Published by CRC Press in August 2020, the book analyzes applications of ISO 14000 and environmental compliance systems, reflects ISO 14001, and provides a framework for businesses to manage environmental risk and implement environmental management systems - including environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) best practices. It covers enterprise risk management programs; compliance; anti-bribery; legal management systems; product stewardship; sustainability programs; the circular economy; and carbon footprint assessments.

Voorhees, with a 44-year legal career, brings experienced judgment and broad-ranging perspective to complex litigation matters and compliance counseling. He has deep experience in urgent areas of national focus, including environmental and healthcare issues broadly, and specifically in the context of critical infrastructure, including the rail industry and hospitals. Voorhees has served as a federal prosecutor in high-profile cases and represented Fortune 100 companies in high-stakes litigation and individuals in pro bono matters.

Bell represents clients in civil and criminal enforcement and investigations, litigation, compliance counseling, emergency incident response, and legislative and regulatory advocacy (including appellate challenges to rulemakings) under all major environmental, health, safety, and natural resource laws. His enforcement experience includes internal investigations, responding to grand jury investigations, and agency information requests, and negotiating consent, probation, and debarment agreements.

Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice assists clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws affecting their businesses. Its attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. The team has a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2021 "Best Law Firms" report.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

