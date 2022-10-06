Greenbox Capital, Alternative Lending's Rising Star, Refinances Credit Facility to Expand Operations

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Greenbox Capital, a leading fintech providing working capital solutions to small businesses, announced the expansion and restructuring of its credit facility. The facility's extremely favorable terms with a prominent commercial bank are a testament to the company's track record and stability in an uncertain economy.

Greenbox Capital CEO Jordan Fein states, "We are thrilled that we achieved our strategic capital objective for the year with a newly achieved 4% cost of capital. This is yet another major milestone in executing our vision as the top choice for both merchants and our sales partners. With this capital structure, we can bring savings to our customers, and we will continue to increase market share through acquisition. We invite funders and brokers looking for margin opportunities to come forward and partner with Greenbox Capital to take advantage of the existing synergies."

The facility will fund new originations and support additional platform growth. For more information about Greenbox Capital, visit www.greenboxcapital.com.

About Greenbox Capital

Greenbox Capital® is a fintech company that fuels small businesses by providing fast and easy access to the working capital they need in the United States and Canada. Greenbox Capital's enterprise solution, The Box, is a smart application that uses the most advanced technologies to create a seamless fast experience for business owners to obtain capital for their existing business. www.greenboxcapital.com

CONTACT: Pamela Kohl, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenbox Capital