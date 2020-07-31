GreenBox POS to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 6th

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) ("GreenBox," the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th.

DATE: Thursday, August 6th

TIME: 4:00PM ET

LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/otcqb-venture-company-virtual-investor-conference

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. A recording will be made available on-demand for those who are unable to attend the live event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

6/30/20 GreenBox POS Releases Next Generation Payment Technology

GreenBox POS Releases Next Generation Payment Technology 6/22/20 GreenBox POS Completed Uplisting to OTCQB

GreenBox POS Completed Uplisting to OTCQB 5/8/20 GreenBox POS Adds Crypto and FOREX capabilities

GreenBox POS Adds Crypto and FOREX capabilities 5/6/20 GreenBox POS Expands International Reach with SEPA payments

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

