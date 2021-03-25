Greenbriar Equity Group Closes Fund V at $1.68 Billion

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. today announced the final closing of Greenbriar Equity Fund V, L.P. ("Fund V") with total capital commitments of $1.68 billion. Fund V represents the firm's largest fund to date, receiving strong support from both existing investors as well as a broad base of globally diverse and highly regarded new investors across the US, Europe and Asia. Fund V was significantly oversubscribed, successfully completing the fundraise above its $1.0 billion target after launching in the fourth quarter last year, executed in an entirely virtual process.

Fund V will continue Greenbriar's 20-plus year strategy of investing in industrial services and advanced manufacturing in sub-sectors with extended growth themes where its specialization and network can create meaningful advantage. Greenbriar's portfolio of business services, distribution, logistics and vehicle aftermarket companies provide critical technology, services and support across the consumer and industrial economies, while its advanced manufacturing companies are focused primarily on aerospace & defense, transportation and other specialty industrial markets. Greenbriar's focused strategy, deep domain expertise and extensive network of industry relationships have enabled its successful long-term track record, managing total committed capital of over $6 billion and successfully completing over 125 platform and follow-on acquisitions since 2001.

Noah Roy, a Greenbriar Managing Partner, said, "We are grateful for the support we have received from so many well-regarded institutional investors. It is a recognition of our team's long-term success together, our distinct culture and our consistent and focused strategy. Fund V will continue with the same strategy and approach that has driven our success to date, a focus on growing market leading companies in sectors and situations where we can accelerate growth and add tangible value as we seek to deliver strong returns for our investors."

Evercore acted as exclusive global placement agent for the fundraise and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as fund counsel.

About Greenbriar Equity Group

Greenbriar is a private equity firm focused on investments in market leading services and manufacturing businesses with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from its deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside its operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. Greenbriar has managed over $6 billion of total committed capital across five investment funds since 2001. www.greenbriarequity.com

