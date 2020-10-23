Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Fiscal Year Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Liquidity of $919.6 million , including $833.7 million in cash and $85.9 million of available borrowing capacity. Combined with nearly $200 million of additional initiatives in progress, exceeded the $1 billion liquidity and cost savings target.

, including in cash and of available borrowing capacity. Combined with nearly of additional initiatives in progress, exceeded the liquidity and cost savings target. Generated operating cash flow of $183.2 million in the quarter primarily driven by decreases in working capital and from syndication activity.

in the quarter primarily driven by decreases in working capital and from syndication activity. Diversified new railcar backlog as of August 31, 2020 was 24,600 units with an estimated value of $2.4 billion , including orders for 2,800 railcars valued at approximately $250.0 million received during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 5,100 units.

was 24,600 units with an estimated value of , including orders for 2,800 railcars valued at approximately received during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 5,100 units. Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $0.1 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, on revenue of $636.4 million . Net loss includes $1.9 million , net of tax, ( $0.06 per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition and $3.6 million , net of tax and noncontrolling interest, ( $0.10 per share) of severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Net loss includes , net of tax, ( per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition and , net of tax and noncontrolling interest, ( per share) of severance expenses. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $5.5 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, excluding $5.5 million , net of tax, ( $0.16 per share) of integration and severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, excluding , net of tax, ( per share) of integration and severance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $55.7 million , or 8.7% of revenue.

, or 8.7% of revenue. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on December 2, 2020 to shareholders as of November 11, 2020 representing Greenbrier's 26th consecutive dividend.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $49.0 million , or $1.46 per diluted share, on revenue of $2.8 billion . Net earnings include $8.4 million , net of tax, ( $0.26 per share) of integration related expenses from the ARI acquisition and $12.9 million , net of tax, ( $0.38 per share) of severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Net earnings include , net of tax, ( per share) of integration related expenses from the ARI acquisition and , net of tax, ( per share) of severance expenses. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $70.2 million , or $2.10 per diluted share, excluding $21.3 million , net of tax and noncontrolling interest, ( $0.64 per share) of integration and severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, excluding , net of tax and noncontrolling interest, ( per share) of integration and severance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $310.3 million , or 11.1% of revenue.

, or 11.1% of revenue. Strong cash flows from operations of $272.3 million includes $405.4 million in the second half of the fiscal year.

includes in the second half of the fiscal year. New railcar deliveries of 21,700 units for the year were the second highest in Greenbrier's history.

Generated new railcar orders of 16,600 units, valued at $1.6 billion , with 40% originating internationally.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier continued to perform well during this period of weaker demand. Critically, our diverse $2.4 billion backlog remains supported by strong customer commitments and provides clear visibility for several years. Entering fiscal 2021, we remain focused on maintaining our strong liquidity position. Greenbrier ended the quarter with more than $830 million of cash, an increase of nearly $100 million from the end of the third quarter. Net debt decreased by nearly $360 million since Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter. Our adjusted manufacturing footprint meets today's demand levels without constraining our ability to increase capacity as markets improve, allowing Greenbrier to maintain our presence in every region we serve around the world. Looking forward, we see early signs that demand will improve later in calendar 2021. Greenbrier is well-positioned to benefit from improving conditions in our core markets."

Business Update & Outlook

As we enter fiscal 2021, Greenbrier continues to execute on its COVID-19 response plan, and protecting our employees within the work environment remains our top priority. The strict protocols enacted and rapid response to clusters has allowed us to operate safely and efficiently throughout the world. Continued vigilance is required as community spread of COVID-19 is increasing in many areas where we operate. We are continuously working to maintain a low incident rate of COVID-19 among our employees by focusing on their health and enhancing the preventative and remedial actions of our rapid response teams across the company.

We also remain focused on preserving the near-term and longer-term financial health of Greenbrier in light of the economic consequences of the pandemic and an industry downturn. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy, and we have been very successful in this regard. We addressed our cost structure by reducing operating expenses and capital expenditures and are appropriately positioned for today's market environment. We closed 13 rail production lines in fiscal 2020 and are continuously adjusting capacity to align with an evolving demand outlook. We also reduced our global workforce by over 6,500 employees, or by about 40%, including both staff and production employees. Looking forward, while we remain focused on managing our cost base, we will be nimble and adjust capacity to ensure Greenbrier's ability to fully participate in an economic recovery. Coupled with a new railcar backlog valued at approximately $2.4 billion, we have preserved Greenbrier's ability to operate in a very challenging market environment.

Financial Summary



Q4 FY20 Q3 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $636.4M $762.6M Fewer deliveries and lower activity levels in Wheels, Repair & Parts Gross margin 10.5% 14.1% Less syndication activity and operating inefficiencies in Manufacturing and Wheels, Repair & Parts Selling and administrative $46.3M $49.5M Continuing cost reduction initiatives result in reduced employee-related and travel & entertainment expenses; each quarter includes $1.8 million of severance expense Net gain on disposition of equipment $0.6M $8.8M Minimal fleet disposition activity Adjusted EBITDA $55.7M $99.9M Lower operating earnings Effective tax rate 21.3% 41.2% Continued volatility from geographic mix of earnings and discrete items related to foreign currency fluctuations Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $5.5M(1) $35.1M(2) Lower operating earnings reflecting fewer deliveries, operating inefficiencies and lower net gains on equipment sales partially offset by lower selling & administrative expense Adjusted diluted EPS $0.16(1) $1.05(2)





(1) Excludes expense of $5.6 million ($0.16 per share), net of tax and noncontrolling interest, associated with ARI integration related expenses and severance expenses. (2) Excludes expense of $7.3 million ($0.22 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses and severance expenses.

Segment Summary







Q4 FY20 Q3 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $549.7M $653.0M Lower production rates and less syndication activity results in fewer deliveries Gross margin 9.4% 13.8% Operating inefficiencies from rationalizing capacity and less syndication activity Operating margin (1) 5.4% 10.5%

Deliveries (2) 4,900 5,400

Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $64.8M $82.0M Reduced wheel volumes and repair activity Gross margin 6.0% 8.6% Operating inefficiencies due to lower business activity levels Operating margin (1) 1.3% 4.6%

Leasing & Services Revenue $22.0M $27.5M Less interim rent on leased railcars for syndication and no externally sourced syndication sales activity Gross margin 53.2% 37.4% No externally sourced syndication sales activity Operating margin (1) (3) 29.7% 43.0%

Fleet utilization 90.4% 92.1%





(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.





THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited)



August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 February 29, 2020 November 30, 2019 August 31,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 833,745 $ 735,258 $ 169,899 $ 253,602 $ 329,684 Restricted cash 8,342 8,704 8,569 8,648 8,803 Accounts receivable, net 239,597 261,629 326,229 313,786 373,383 Inventories 529,529 675,442 709,115 733,806 664,693 Leased railcars for syndication 107,671 136,144 255,073 135,319 182,269 Equipment on operating leases, net 350,442 355,841 385,974 396,187 366,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 711,524 719,155 723,326 730,730 717,973 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 72,354 75,508 79,082 85,141 91,818 Intangibles and other assets, net 190,322 181,315 160,709 162,089 125,379 Goodwill 130,308 130,035 129,684 129,468 129,947

$ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,974,660 $ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 351,526 $ 416,535 $ 37,196 $ 29,502 $ 27,115 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 463,880 488,969 499,898 527,789 568,360 Deferred income taxes 7,701 4,354 9,173 9,417 13,946 Deferred revenue 42,467 63,536 70,869 59,657 85,070 Notes payable, net 804,088 806,919 811,860 817,830 822,885











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 31,117 30,611 30,782 31,723 31,564











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,293,043 1,291,221 1,286,472 1,281,808 1,276,730 Noncontrolling interest 180,012 176,886 201,410 191,050 164,967 Total equity 1,473,055 1,468,107 1,487,882 1,472,858 1,441,697

$ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,947,660 $ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Years Ended August 31,

2020

2019

2018 Revenue









Manufacturing $ 2,349,971

$ 2,431,499

$ 2,044,586 Wheels, Repair & Parts 324,670

444,502

347,023 Leasing & Services 117,548

157,590

127,855

2,792,189

3,033,591

2,519,464 Cost of revenue









Manufacturing 2,065,169

2,137,625

1,727,407 Wheels, Repair & Parts 302,189

420,890

318,330 Leasing & Services 71,700

108,590

64,672

2,439,058

2,667,105

2,110,409











Margin 353,131

366,486

409,055











Selling and administrative 204,706

213,308

200,439 Net gain on disposition of equipment (20,004)

(40,963)

(44,369) Goodwill impairment -

10,025

- Earnings from operations 168,429

184,116

252,985











Other costs









Interest and foreign exchange 43,619

30,912

29,368 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 124,810

153,204

223,617 Income tax expense (40,184)

(41,588)

(32,893) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 84,626

111,616

190,724 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 2,960

(5,805)

(18,661)











Net earnings 87,586

105,811

172,063 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (38,619)

(34,735)

(20,282)











Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 48,967

$ 71,076

$ 151,781











Basic earnings per common share $ 1.50

$ 2.18

$ 4.92











Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.46

$ 2.14

$ 4.68











Weighted average common shares









Basic 32,670

32,615

30,857 Diluted 33,441

33,165

32,835











Dividends declared per common share $ 1.06

$ 1.00

$ 0.96



















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited)



Years Ended August 31,

2020

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net earnings $ 87,586

$ 105,811

$ 172,063 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Deferred income taxes (9,489)

(20,225)

(40,496) Depreciation and amortization 109,850

83,731

74,356 Net gain on disposition of equipment (20,004)

(40,963)

(44,369) Stock based compensation expense 8,997

11,153

29,314 Accretion of debt discount 5,504

4,458

4,171 Noncontrolling interest adjustments 1,436

7,402

2,864 Goodwill Impairment -

10,025

- Other 1,142

145

1,688 Decrease (increase) in assets:









Accounts receivable, net 135,326

13,022

(83,551) Inventories 166,607

(143,168)

(26,592) Leased railcars for syndication (12,942)

(96,110)

(54,023) Other assets (64,995)

6,843

34,115 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (108,837)

55,910

54,032 Deferred revenue (27,920)

(19,275)

(20,231) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 272,261

(21,241)

103,341 Cash flows from investing activities:









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(361,878)

(34,874) Proceeds from sales of assets 83,484

125,427

153,224 Capital expenditures (66,879)

(198,233)

(176,848) Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (1,815)

(11,393)

(26,455) Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other 12,693

2,096

4,661 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,483

(443,981)

(80,292) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less 146,542

(105)

23,401 Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 176,500

-

- Proceeds from issuance of notes payable -

525,000

13,771 Repayments of notes payable (30,179)

(182,971)

(22,269) Debt issuance costs -

(8,630)

- Dividends (35,173)

(33,193)

(29,914) Cash distribution to joint venture partner (38,969)

(16,879)

(73,033) Investment by joint venture partner -

-

6,500 Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (2,266)

(6,321)

(7,723) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 216,455

276,901

(89,267) Effect of exchange rate changes (12,599)

(12,666)

(14,666) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 503,600

(200,987)

(80,884) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









Beginning of period 338,487

539,474

620,358 End of period $ 842,087

$ 338,487

$ 539,474 Balance Sheet Reconciliation:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 833,745

$ 329,684

$ 530,655 Restricted cash 8,342

8,803

8,819 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above $ 842,087

$ 338,487

$ 539,474







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





August 31, 2020

May 31, 2020

August 31,

2020 Net earnings $ 7,691

$ 35,869

$ 87,586 Interest and foreign exchange 10,596

7,562

43,619 Income tax expense 2,306

24,421

40,184 Depreciation and amortization 27,398

23,114

109,850 Severance expense 5,919

6,341

21,201 ARI integration related costs 1,750

2,545

7,821 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,660

$ 99,852

$ 310,261













































Three Months

Ended

Year Ended August 31, 2020 August 31,

2020 Backlog Activity (units) (1)









Beginning backlog 26,700

30,300 Orders received 2,800

16,600 Contract modification --

(575) Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (700)

(3,200) Production sold directly to third parties (4,200)

(18,525) Ending backlog 24,600

24,600







Delivery Information (units) (1)





Production sold directly to third parties 4,200

18,525 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 900

3,175 Total deliveries 5,100

21,700



(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total



















Revenue

















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 549,654

$ 2,349,971 Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

64,813

324,670 Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

21,958

117,548

769,359

623,848

762,557

636,425

2,792,189 Cost of revenue

















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

498,155

2,065,169 Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

60,923

302,189 Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

10,272

71,700

677,170

537,512

655,026

569,350

2,439,058



















Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

67,075

353,131



















Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

46,251

204,706 Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(573)

(20,004) Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

21,397

168,429



















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

10,596

43,619 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

10,801

124,810 Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(2,306)

(40,184) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

8,495

84,626 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

(804)

2,960



















Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

7,691

87,586 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(7,794)

(38,619)



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ (103)

$ 48,967



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ (0.00)

$ 1.50



















Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ (0.00)

$ 1.46



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.06





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total



















Revenue

















Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 681,588

$ 802,103

$ 2,431,499 Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

124,980

85,701

444,502 Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

49,584

26,441

157,590

604,523

658,671

856,152

914,245

3,033,591 Cost of revenue

















Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

590,788

686,036

2,137,625 Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

119,821

81,636

420,890 Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

38,971

13,036

108,590

531,990

604,827

749,580

780,708

2,667,105



















Margin 72,533

53,844

106,572

133,537

366,486



















Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

54,377

60,607

213,308 Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(11,019)

(3,489)

(40,963) Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

-

10,025 Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

53,189

76,419

184,116



















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

9,770

7,501

30,912 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

43,419

68,918

153,204 Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(13,008)

(17,197)

(41,588) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

30,411

51,721

111,616 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(4,564)

(922)

(5,805)



















Net earnings 23,382

5,783

25,847

50,799

105,811 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(10,599)

(15,692)

(34,735)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 15,248

$ 35,107

$ 71,076



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 1.08

$ 2.18



















Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.46

$ 1.06

$ 2.14



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 1.00





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended August 31, 2020:

















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total Manufacturing $ 549,654

$ 1,683

$ 551,337

$ 29,695

$ (19)

$ 29,676 Wheels, Repair & Parts 64,813

95

64,908

813

3

816 Leasing & Services 21,958

10,898

32,856

6,520

10,528

17,048 Eliminations -

(12,676)

(12,676)

-

(10,512)

(10,512) Corporate -

-

-

(15,631)

-

(15,631)

$ 636,425

$ -

$ 636,425

$ 21,397

$ -

$ 21,397



































Three months ended May 31, 2020:

















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total Manufacturing $ 653,007

$ 1,151

$ 654,158

$ 68,445

$ 95

$ 68,540 Wheels, Repair & Parts 82,024

1,527

83,551

3,785

(393)

3,392 Leasing & Services 27,526

14,841

42,367

11,837

14,454

26,291 Eliminations -

(17,519)

(17,519)

-

(14,156)

(14,156) Corporate -

-

-

(17,255)

-

(17,255)

$ 762,557

$ -

$ 762,557

$ 66,812

$ -

$ 66,812























Total assets





August 31,

2020

May 31, 2020 Manufacturing $ 1,301,715

$ 1,441,052 Wheels, Repair & Parts 271,862

296,888 Leasing & Services 739,025

777,523 Unallocated, including cash 861,232

763,568

$ 3,173,834

$ 3,279,031







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,658 32,690

32,670 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - -

- Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) - 788

771 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,658 33,478

33,441



























(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2.875% Convertible notes issued in February 2017 and the 2.25% Convertible notes issued in July 2019 were excluded for the periods in which they were outstanding as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was anti-dilutive. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in weighted average diluted common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.







Reconciliation of Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





August 31, 2020

May 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (103)

$ 27,772

$ 48,967 ARI integration related costs, net of tax (1) 1,936

2,539

8,358 Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest (2) 3,636

4,803

12,867 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 5,469

$ 35,114

$ 70,192





(1) Net of tax of $620, $813, and $2,689, respectively. (2) Net of tax and noncontrolling interest of $2,283, $1,538 and $8,334, respectively.







Reconciliation of Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





August 31, 2020

May 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.00

$ 0.83

$ 1.46 ARI integration related costs, net of tax 0.06

0.08

0.26 Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest 0.10

0.14

0.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 1.05

$ 2.10 Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings per share 33,519

33,478

33,441

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "achieve," "align," "believe," "continue," "improve," "maintain," "target," "will," "working," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, future liquidity and cash flow, spending reductions, available borrowing capacity, lower capital expenditures, expected trends as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the sections "Fourth Quarter Highlights" and "Business Update & Outlook." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following. (1) We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19 governmental reaction to the pandemic, and related economic disruptions will negatively impact our business: we may be prevented from operating our facilities; the operations of our customers may be disrupted increasing the likelihood that our customers may attempt to delay, defer or cancel orders, or cease to operate as going concerns; the operations of our suppliers may be disrupted; our indebtedness may increase; we may breach the covenants in our credit agreement; the market price of our common stock may drop or remain volatile; we may incur significant employee health care costs under our self-insurance programs. The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely that negative impacts on our business will occur, some of which we cannot now foresee. (2) Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. Customers may attempt to cancel or modify orders or refuse to accept and pay for products. The likelihood of cancellations, modifications, rejection and non-payment for our products generally increases during periods of market weakness. The timing of converting backlog to revenue is also materially impacted by our decision whether to lease railcars, sell railcars, or syndicate railcars with a lease attached to an investor. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

