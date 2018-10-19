Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $30.9 million , or $0.94 per diluted share, on revenue of $689.2 million .

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $75.3 million , or 10.9% of revenue.

, or 10.9% of revenue. New railcar deliveries totaled 6,000 units for the quarter.

Diversified orders of 9,300 railcars were received during the quarter, valued at over $1.0 billion . Sequential increase in book-to-bill to 1.6x from 1.1x in the third quarter.

. Sequential increase in book-to-bill to 1.6x from 1.1x in the third quarter. New railcar backlog was 27,400 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion .

. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2018 .

Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $151.8 million , or $4.68 per diluted share, on revenue of $2.5 billion . Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $133.9 million , or $4.13 per diluted share.

($ in millions except per share) Net earnings attributable

to Greenbrier Diluted EPS Unadjusted (GAAP) $151.8 $4.68 GBW goodwill impairment 9.5 0.29 Non-recurring tax benefit (27.4) (0.84) Adjusted $133.9 $4.13

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $318.2 million , or 12.6% of revenue.

, or 12.6% of revenue. New railcar deliveries totaled 20,900 units for the year.

Orders of 21,900 units valued at approximately $2.2 billion across a broad range of railcar types. 30% of orders originated internationally.

across a broad range of railcar types. 30% of orders originated internationally. Cash provided by operating activities exceeded $100 million for the year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Greenbrier renewed, extended and increased its revolving credit facility and leasing term loan totaling $825 million . Extending both facilities to 2023, the additional liquidity supports Greenbrier's strategic objective to grow at scale.

. Extending both facilities to 2023, the additional liquidity supports Greenbrier's strategic objective to grow at scale. Today, Greenbrier separately announced an agreement to form a joint venture with Saudi Railway Company ("SAR") that will generate a total investment of 1 billion Saudi riyals (USD $270 million ) in Saudi Arabia's railway system and a supply of freight railcars for the Saudi rail industry.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Greenbrier delivered solid results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. Orders for 21,900 railcars valued at $2.2 billion in 2018 are up more than 30% compared to 2017, approaching record order levels set in 2015. Additionally, 30% of Greenbrier's orders in 2018 came from international customers. Order momentum in the second half of fiscal 2018 corresponds with an improving North American market. Railcars in storage have been steadily declining and forecasts for annual railcar deliveries in 2019 and 2020 are expected to exceed 60,000 units each year. Greenbrier's backlog of 27,400 units, valued at $2.7 billion, is diverse by product type and geographic markets served, providing visibility through fiscal 2019 and into 2020."

Furman added, "Greenbrier's earnings performance in fiscal 2018 was our third best ever. Revenue and deliveries were within the guidance range for the year, and aggregate gross margin remains favorable considering the North American freight railcar pricing environment. Greenbrier ended the year with a robust balance sheet, ample liquidity and low levels of debt, positioning us for strong operating cash flow in fiscal 2019."

"Our strategy to diversify internationally is succeeding. Greenbrier has firmly established commercial and manufacturing operations on four continents. In August, Greenbrier acquired a majority ownership of Turkish railcar builder Rayvag. This morning GBX announced its intention to establish a joint venture with SAR to execute railway projects and supply railcars for profitable growth of the Saudi freight rail market. This investment supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan. Recent trade policy advancements in America are also favorable to Greenbrier's international business. This includes progress by the United States, Mexico and Canada on a free trade agreement and Congressional action that blunts the advancement of state-owned enterprises and supports free markets for railcar manufacturing and its vast supply chain," Furman concluded.

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2019, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be 24,000 – 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) which will account for approximately 2,000 units

) which will account for approximately 2,000 units Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion

Diluted EPS of $4.20 – 4.40

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary

Q4 FY18 Q3 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $689.2M $641.4M Up 7.5% primarily due to higher volume of deliveries Gross margin 15.4% 16.9% Reflects product mix changes Selling and administrative expense $51.3M $51.8M Continued investments to support international and other strategic initiatives Net gain on disposition of equipment $4.6M $14.8M Continued rebalancing of lease fleet Adjusted EBITDA $75.3M $86.9M Lower operating margin Effective tax rate 20.1% (1) 24.5% Reflects a change in the geographic mix of earnings and additional non-recurring benefit from Tax Act Loss from unconsolidated affiliates ($3.1M) ($12.8M) (2) Q3 includes $9.5 million non-cash GBW goodwill impairment Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $6.2M $3.3M Higher deliveries and timing of railcar syndications at our GIMSA JV Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $26.4M $42.4M Primarily lower operating earnings; Q4 excludes $4.5 million tax benefit Adjusted diluted EPS $0.80 $1.30 Q4 excludes $0.14 per share tax benefit

(1) Includes $4.5 million, or $0.14 per share, benefit related to a transition tax adjustment from the 2017 Tax Act. (2) Includes $9.5 million, net of tax, or $0.29 per share, impact associated with a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW.

Segment Summary

Q4 FY18 Q3 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $571.2M $510.1M Up 12.0% due to higher deliveries Gross margin 14.3% 16.1% Reflects product mix changes Operating margin (1) 10.9% 12.2% Deliveries (2) 5,600 5,100 Wheels, Repair & Parts (3) Revenue $85.8M $94.5M Down 9.2% primarily attributable to lower wheel and component volumes and scrap sales Gross margin 7.6% 9.2% Down primarily due to lower volumes Operating margin (1) 4.3% 5.9% Leasing & Services Revenue $32.2M $36.8M Down 12.5% due to lower volume of externally sourced railcar syndications Gross margin 54.9% 47.9% Up due to more normalized mix of revenue Operating margin (1) (4) 54.2% 72.6% Lease fleet utilization 94.4% 90.4%

(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margin. (3) In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment. (4) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows:

October 26, 2018

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,100 railcars and performs management services for 357,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 February 28, 2018 November 30, 2017 August 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 530,655 $ 589,969 $ 586,008 $ 591,406 $ 611,466 Restricted cash 8,819 9,204 8,875 8,839 8,892 Accounts receivable, net 348,406 322,328 321,795 315,393 279,964 Inventories 432,314 396,518 408,419 411,371 400,127 Leased railcars for syndication 130,926 158,194 168,748 130,991 91,272 Equipment on operating leases, net 322,855 302,074 258,417 274,598 315,941 Property, plant and equipment, net 457,196 424,035 429,465 426,961 428,021 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 61,414 75,884 98,009 101,529 108,255 Intangibles and other assets, net 94,668 82,030 83,308 83,819 85,177 Goodwill 78,211 70,347 69,011 67,783 68,590 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705 Liabilities and Equity Revolving notes $ 27,725 $ 20,337 $ 7,990 $ 6,885 $ 4,324 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 449,857 447,827 461,088 441,373 415,061 Deferred income taxes 31,740 36,657 41,257 69,984 75,791 Deferred revenue 105,954 102,919 85,886 120,044 129,260 Notes payable, net 436,205 437,833 559,755 558,987 558,228 Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 29,768 31,135 33,046 35,209 36,148 Total equity - Greenbrier 1,250,101 1,225,512 1,095,447 1,032,557 1,018,130 Noncontrolling interest 134,114 128,363 147,586 147,651 160,763 Total equity 1,384,215 1,353,875 1,243,033 1,180,208 1,178,893 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Years Ended August 31, 2018 2017 2016 Revenue Manufacturing $ 2,044,586 $ 1,725,188 $ 2,096,331 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 347,023 312,679 322,395 Leasing & Services 127,855 131,297 260,798 2,519,464 2,169,164 2,679,524 Cost of revenue Manufacturing 1,727,407 1,373,967 1,630,554 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 318,330 288,336 293,751 Leasing & Services 64,672 85,562 203,782 2,110,409 1,747,865 2,128,087 Margin 409,055 421,299 551,437 Selling and administrative 200,439 170,607 158,681 Net gain on disposition of equipment (44,369) (9,740) (15,796) Earnings from operations 252,985 260,432 408,552 Other costs Interest and foreign exchange 29,368 24,192 13,502 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 223,617 236,240 395,050 Income tax expense (32,893) (64,014) (112,322) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 190,724 172,226 282,728 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (18,661) (11,764) 2,096 Net earnings 172,063 160,462 284,824 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (20,282) (44,395) (101,611) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 151,781 $ 116,067 $ 183,213 Basic earnings per common share $ 4.92 $ 3.97 $ 6.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.68 $ 3.65 $ 5.73 Weighted average common shares Basic 30,857 29,225 29,156 Diluted 32,835 32,562 32,468 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.86 $ 0.81

(1) In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Years Ended August 31, 2018 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 172,063 $ 160,462 $ 284,824 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes (40,496) 4,377 (8,935) Depreciation and amortization 74,356 65,129 63,345 Net gain on disposition of equipment (44,369) (9,740) (15,796) Stock based compensation expense 29,314 26,427 24,037 Accretion of debt discount 4,171 2,340 - Noncontrolling interest adjustments 2,864 (677) 526 Other 1,688 (845) 560 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net (83,551) (25,272) (32,051) Inventories (26,592) (2,787) 53,711 Leased railcars for syndication (54,023) 41,015 19,154 Other 34,115 17,558 (16,989) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 54,032 (25,422) (85,928) Deferred revenue (20,231) 33,039 50,712 Net cash provided by operating activities 103,341 285,604 337,170 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,874) (27,127) - Proceeds from sales of assets 153,224 24,149 103,715 Capital expenditures (176,848) (86,065) (139,013) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 73 15,387 (15,410) Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (26,455) (40,632) (12,855) Cash distribution from joint ventures 4,661 550 7,855 Net cash used in investing activities (80,219) (113,738) (55,708) Cash flows from financing activities: Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less 23,401 4,324 (49,000) Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days - - (1,888) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 13,771 276,093 - Repayments of notes payable (22,269) (8,297) (22,299) Debt issuance costs - (9,082) (4,161) Repurchase of stock - - (33,498) Dividends (29,914) (24,890) (23,303) Cash distribution to joint venture partner (73,033) (28,511) (95,092) Investment by joint venture partner 6,500 - 5,400 Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (7,723) (5,215) (5,500) Excess tax benefit from restricted stock awards - - 2,813 Other - - (887) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (89,267) 204,422 (227,415) Effect of exchange rate changes (14,666) 12,499 (4,298) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (80,811) 388,787 49,749 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 611,466 222,679 172,930 End of period $ 530,655 $ 611,466 $ 222,679

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows: First Second Third Fourth Total Revenue Manufacturing $ 451,485 $ 511,827 $ 510,099 $ 571,175 $ 2,044,586 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 78,011 88,710 94,515 85,787 347,023 Leasing & Services 30,039 28,799 36,773 32,244 127,855 559,535 629,336 641,387 689,206 2,519,464 Cost of revenue Manufacturing 380,850 429,165 427,875 489,517 1,727,407 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 72,506 80,708 85,850 79,266 318,330 Leasing & Services 16,865 14,116 19,155 14,536 64,672 470,221 523,989 532,880 583,319 2,110,409 Margin 89,314 105,347 108,507 105,887 409,055 Selling and administrative expense 47,043 50,294 51,793 51,309 200,439 Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171) (5,817) (14,825) (4,556) (44,369) Earnings from operations 61,442 60,870 71,539 59,134 252,985 Other costs Interest and foreign exchange 7,020 7,029 6,533 8,786 29,368 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422 53,841 65,006 50,348 223,617 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135) 11,301 (15,944) (10,115) (32,893) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287 65,142 49,062 40,233 190,724 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910) 147 (12,823) (3,075) (18,661) Net earnings 33,377 65,289 36,239 37,158 172,063 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124) (3,647) (3,288) (6,223) (20,282) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253 $ 61,642 $ 32,951 $ 30,935 $ 151,781 Basic earnings per common share (2) $ 0.90 $ 2.10 $ 1.03 $ 0.95 $ 4.92 Diluted earnings per common share (2) $ 0.83 $ 1.91 $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 4.68

(1) In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment. (2) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, using the treasury stock method but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method, during the periods in which they were outstanding, in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows: First Second Third Fourth Total Revenue Manufacturing $ 454,033 $ 445,504 $ 317,104 $ 508,547 $ 1,725,188 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 69,635 82,714 85,231 75,099 312,679 Leasing & Services 28,646 38,064 36,826 27,761 131,297 552,314 566,282 439,161 611,407 2,169,164 Cost of revenue Manufacturing 356,555 346,653 245,228 425,531 1,373,967 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 64,978 75,497 77,985 69,876 288,336 Leasing & Services 18,030 25,207 26,247 16,078 85,562 439,563 447,357 349,460 511,485 1,747,865 Margin 112,751 118,925 89,701 99,922 421,299 Selling and administrative expense 41,213 39,495 42,810 47,089 170,607 Net gain on disposition of equipment (1,122) (2,090) (1,581) (4,947) (9,740) Earnings from operations 72,660 81,520 48,472 57,780 260,432 Other costs Interest and foreign exchange 1,724 5,673 7,894 8,901 24,192 Earnings before income tax and loss from unconsolidated affiliates 70,936 75,847 40,578 48,879 236,240 Income tax expense (20,386) (24,858) (8,656) (10,114) (64,014) Earnings before loss from unconsolidated affiliates 50,550 50,989 31,922 38,765 172,226 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates (2,584) (1,988) (681) (6,511) (11,764) Net earnings 47,966 49,001 31,241 32,254 160,462 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (23,004) (14,465) 1,582 (8,508) (44,395) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 24,962 $ 34,536 $ 32,823 $ 23,746 $ 116,067 Basic earnings per common share (2) $ 0.86 $ 1.19 $ 1.12 $ 0.81 $ 3.97 Diluted earnings per common share (2) $ 0.79 $ 1.09 $ 1.03 $ 0.75 $ 3.65

(1) In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment. (2) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Segment Information Three months ended August 31, 2018: Revenue Earnings (loss) from operations External Intersegment Total External Intersegment Total Manufacturing $ 571,175 $ 33,904 $ 605,079 $ 62,312 $ 3,905 $ 66,217 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 85,787 13,931 99,718 3,648 534 4,182 Leasing & Services 32,244 1,992 34,236 17,473 1,750 19,223 Eliminations - (49,827) (49,827) - (6,189) (6,189) Corporate - - - (24,299) - (24,299) $ 689,206 $ - $ 689,206 $ 59,134 $ - $ 59,134 Three months ended May 31, 2018: Revenue Earnings (loss) from operations External Intersegment Total External Intersegment Total Manufacturing $ 510,099 $ 53,501 $ 563,600 $ 62,435 6,215 $ 68,650 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 94,515 10,879 105,394 5,546 686 6,232 Leasing & Services 36,773 3,886 40,659 26,704 3,380 30,084 Eliminations - (68,266) (68,266) - (10,281) (10,281) Corporate - - - (23,146) - (23,146) $ 641,387 $ - $ 641,387 $ 71,539 $ - $ 71,539 Total assets August 31, May 31, 2018 2018 Manufacturing $ 1,020,757 $ 924,869 Wheels, Repair & Parts (1) 306,756 243,641 Leasing & Services 578,818 578,259 Unallocated 559,133 683,814 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583

(1) In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited) Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 Net earnings $ 37,158 $ 36,239 $ 172,063 Interest and foreign exchange 8,786 6,533 29,368 Income tax expense 10,115 15,944 32,893 Depreciation and amortization 19,195 18,707 74,356 GBW goodwill impairment, net of tax - 9,493 9,493 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,254 $ 86,916 $ 318,173

Three Months

Ended August 31, 2018 Year Ended August 31,

2018 Backlog Activity (units) Beginning backlog 24,200 28,600 Orders received (1) 9,300 21,900 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (600) (4,750) Production sold directly to third parties (1) (5,500) (18,350) Ending backlog 27,400 27,400 Delivery Information (units) Production sold directly to third parties (1) 5,500 18,350 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 500 2,550 Total deliveries 6,000 20,900

(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 August 31,

2018 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,663 32,034 30,857 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - 655 1,821 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) 357 225 157 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,020 32,914 32,835

(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below. The 2018 Convertible notes matured April 1, 2018. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Diluted EPS was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches. The first approach includes the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes during the periods in which they were outstanding. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes. The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.

Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31,

2018 May 31, 2018 August 31,

2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 30,935 $ 32,951 $ 151,781 GBW goodwill impairment, net of tax - 9,493 9,493 Non-recurring Tax Act benefit (4,535) - (27,408) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,400 $ 42,444 $ 133,866

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share (continued) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 August 31,

2018 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 30,935 $ 32,951 $ 151,781 Add back: Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax - 297 2,031 Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes $ 30,935 $ 33,248 $ 153,812 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,020 32,914 32,835 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.01 $ 4.68 GBW goodwill impairment - 0.29 (1) 0.29 (1) Non-recurring Tax Act benefit (0.14) (2) - (0.84) (2) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 1.30 $ 4.13 (3)

(1) Non-cash GBW goodwill impairment of $9.5 million, net of tax, divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the relevant period. (2) Non-recurring net benefit of $4.5 million in Q4 and $27.4 million in 2018 related to the 2017 Tax Act. (3) Approximation due to rounding.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

