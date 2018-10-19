Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

~ Orders for 9,300 units valued at over $1.0 billion

~~ Backlog grows to nearly $3.0 billion; Book-to-bill of 1.6x

~~ Earnings performance third best in Greenbrier history

~~ Earnings guidance for Fiscal 2019 of $4.20 - $4.40 per share; Increase from 2018 Adjusted EPS

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $30.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, on revenue of $689.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $75.3 million, or 10.9% of revenue.
  • New railcar deliveries totaled 6,000 units for the quarter.
  • Diversified orders of 9,300 railcars were received during the quarter, valued at over $1.0 billion. Sequential increase in book-to-bill to 1.6x from 1.1x in the third quarter.
  • New railcar backlog was 27,400 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion.
  • Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights     

  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $151.8 million, or $4.68 per diluted share, on revenue of $2.5 billion. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $133.9 million, or $4.13 per diluted share.

($ in millions except per share)

Net earnings attributable
to Greenbrier

Diluted EPS

Unadjusted (GAAP)

$151.8

$4.68

GBW goodwill impairment

9.5

0.29

Non-recurring tax benefit

(27.4)

(0.84)

Adjusted

$133.9

$4.13
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $318.2 million, or 12.6% of revenue.
  • New railcar deliveries totaled 20,900 units for the year.
  • Orders of 21,900 units valued at approximately $2.2 billion across a broad range of railcar types. 30% of orders originated internationally.
  • Cash provided by operating activities exceeded $100 million for the year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights     

  • Greenbrier renewed, extended and increased its revolving credit facility and leasing term loan totaling $825 million. Extending both facilities to 2023, the additional liquidity supports Greenbrier's strategic objective to grow at scale.
  • Today, Greenbrier separately announced an agreement to form a joint venture with Saudi Railway Company ("SAR") that will generate a total investment of 1 billion Saudi riyals (USD $270 million) in Saudi Arabia's railway system and a supply of freight railcars for the Saudi rail industry.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Greenbrier delivered solid results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018.  Orders for 21,900 railcars valued at $2.2 billion in 2018 are up more than 30% compared to 2017, approaching record order levels set in 2015.  Additionally, 30% of Greenbrier's orders in 2018 came from international customers.  Order momentum in the second half of fiscal 2018 corresponds with an improving North American market.  Railcars in storage have been steadily declining and forecasts for annual railcar deliveries in 2019 and 2020 are expected to exceed 60,000 units each year.  Greenbrier's backlog of 27,400 units, valued at $2.7 billion, is diverse by product type and geographic markets served, providing visibility through fiscal 2019 and into 2020."

Furman added, "Greenbrier's earnings performance in fiscal 2018 was our third best ever.  Revenue and deliveries were within the guidance range for the year, and aggregate gross margin remains favorable considering the North American freight railcar pricing environment.  Greenbrier ended the year with a robust balance sheet, ample liquidity and low levels of debt, positioning us for strong operating cash flow in fiscal 2019."

"Our strategy to diversify internationally is succeeding.  Greenbrier has firmly established commercial and manufacturing operations on four continents.  In August, Greenbrier acquired a majority ownership of Turkish railcar builder Rayvag.  This morning GBX announced its intention to establish a joint venture with SAR to execute railway projects and supply railcars for profitable growth of the Saudi freight rail market.  This investment supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan.  Recent trade policy advancements in America are also favorable to Greenbrier's international business.  This includes progress by the United States, Mexico and Canada on a free trade agreement and Congressional action that blunts the advancement of state-owned enterprises and supports free markets for railcar manufacturing and its vast supply chain," Furman concluded.

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2019, Greenbrier believes:

  • Deliveries will be 24,000 – 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) which will account for approximately 2,000 units
  • Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion
  • Diluted EPS of $4.20 – 4.40

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance.  Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary

Q4 FY18

Q3 FY18

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Revenue

$689.2M

$641.4M

Up 7.5% primarily due to higher volume of deliveries

Gross margin

15.4%

16.9%

Reflects product mix changes

Selling and administrative expense

$51.3M

$51.8M

Continued investments to support international and other strategic initiatives

Net gain on disposition of equipment

$4.6M

$14.8M

Continued rebalancing of lease fleet

Adjusted EBITDA

$75.3M

$86.9M

Lower operating margin

Effective tax rate

20.1% (1)

24.5%

Reflects a change in the geographic mix of earnings and additional non-recurring benefit from Tax Act

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

($3.1M)

($12.8M) (2)

Q3 includes $9.5 million non-cash GBW goodwill impairment

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

$6.2M

$3.3M

Higher deliveries and timing of railcar syndications at our GIMSA JV

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$26.4M

$42.4M

Primarily lower operating earnings; Q4 excludes $4.5 million tax benefit

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.80

$1.30

Q4 excludes $0.14 per share tax benefit

(1)

Includes $4.5 million, or $0.14 per share, benefit related to a transition tax adjustment from the 2017 Tax Act.

(2)

Includes $9.5 million, net of tax, or $0.29 per share, impact associated with a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW.

Segment Summary

Q4 FY18

Q3 FY18

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$571.2M

$510.1M

Up 12.0% due to higher deliveries

  Gross margin

14.3%

16.1%

Reflects product mix changes

  Operating margin (1)

10.9%

12.2%

  Deliveries (2)

5,600

5,100

Wheels, Repair & Parts (3)

  Revenue

$85.8M

$94.5M

Down 9.2% primarily attributable to lower wheel and component volumes and scrap sales

  Gross margin

7.6%

9.2%

Down primarily due to lower volumes

  Operating margin (1)

4.3%

5.9%

Leasing & Services

  Revenue

$32.2M

$36.8M

Down 12.5% due to lower volume of externally sourced railcar syndications

  Gross margin

54.9%

47.9%

Up due to more normalized mix of revenue

  Operating margin (1) (4)

54.2%

72.6%

  Lease fleet utilization

94.4%

90.4%

(1)  

See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.

(2)

Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margin.

(3)

In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

(4)

Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.  Teleconference details are as follows:

  • October 26, 2018
  • 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
  • Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
  • Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time. 

About Greenbrier 

Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,100 railcars and performs management services for 357,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

August 31,

2018

May 31,

2018

February 28,

2018

November 30,

2017

August 31,

2017

Assets

   Cash and cash equivalents

$     530,655

$     589,969

$     586,008

$      591,406

$     611,466

   Restricted cash

8,819

9,204

8,875

8,839

8,892

   Accounts receivable, net 

348,406

322,328

321,795

315,393

279,964

   Inventories

432,314

396,518

408,419

411,371

400,127

   Leased railcars for syndication

130,926

158,194

168,748

130,991

91,272

   Equipment on operating leases, net

322,855

302,074

258,417

274,598

315,941

   Property, plant and equipment, net

457,196

424,035

429,465

426,961

428,021

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

61,414

75,884

98,009

101,529

108,255

   Intangibles and other assets, net

94,668

82,030

83,308

83,819

85,177

   Goodwill

78,211

70,347

69,011

67,783

68,590

$ 2,465,464

$  2,430,583

$  2,432,055

$   2,412,690

$ 2,397,705

Liabilities and Equity

   Revolving notes

$       27,725

$       20,337

$          7,990

$           6,885

$         4,324

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

449,857

447,827

461,088

441,373

415,061

   Deferred income taxes

31,740

36,657

41,257

69,984

75,791

   Deferred revenue

105,954

102,919

85,886

120,044

129,260

   Notes payable, net

436,205

437,833

559,755

558,987

558,228

Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest              

29,768

31,135

33,046

35,209

36,148

   Total equity - Greenbrier

1,250,101

1,225,512

1,095,447

1,032,557

1,018,130

   Noncontrolling interest

134,114

128,363

147,586

147,651

160,763

   Total equity

1,384,215

1,353,875

1,243,033

1,180,208

1,178,893

$ 2,465,464

$  2,430,583

$  2,432,055

$   2,412,690

$ 2,397,705

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Years Ended August 31,

2018

2017

2016

Revenue

   Manufacturing

$      2,044,586

$     1,725,188

$     2,096,331

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

347,023

312,679

322,395

   Leasing & Services

127,855

131,297

260,798

2,519,464

2,169,164

2,679,524

Cost of revenue

   Manufacturing

1,727,407

1,373,967

1,630,554

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

318,330

288,336

293,751

   Leasing & Services

64,672

85,562

203,782

2,110,409

1,747,865

2,128,087

Margin

409,055

421,299

551,437

Selling and administrative

200,439

170,607

158,681

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(44,369)

(9,740)

(15,796)

Earnings from operations

252,985

260,432

408,552

Other costs

Interest and foreign exchange

29,368

24,192

13,502

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

223,617

236,240

395,050

Income tax expense

(32,893)

(64,014)

(112,322)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

190,724

172,226

282,728

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(18,661)

(11,764)

2,096

Net earnings

172,063

160,462

284,824

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(20,282)

(44,395)

(101,611)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$         151,781

$        116,067

$          183,213

Basic earnings per common share

$               4.92

$              3.97

$                6.28

Diluted earnings per common share

$               4.68

$              3.65

$                5.73

Weighted average common shares

Basic

30,857

29,225

29,156

Diluted

32,835

32,562

32,468

Dividends declared per common share

$               0.96

$              0.86

$                0.81

(1)

In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.   

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Years Ended August 31,

2018

2017

2016

Cash flows from operating activities:

    Net earnings

$     172,063

$        160,462

$       284,824

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

      Deferred income taxes

(40,496)

4,377

(8,935)

      Depreciation and amortization

74,356

65,129

63,345

      Net gain on disposition of equipment

(44,369)

(9,740)

(15,796)

      Stock based compensation expense

29,314

26,427

24,037

      Accretion of debt discount

4,171

2,340

-

      Noncontrolling interest adjustments

2,864

(677)

526

      Other

1,688

(845)

560

      Decrease (increase) in assets:

          Accounts receivable, net

(83,551)

(25,272)

(32,051)

          Inventories

(26,592)

(2,787)

53,711

          Leased railcars for syndication

(54,023)

41,015

19,154

          Other

34,115

17,558

(16,989)

    Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

54,032

(25,422)

(85,928)

          Deferred revenue

(20,231)

33,039

50,712

    Net cash provided by operating activities

103,341

285,604

337,170

Cash flows from investing activities:

    Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(34,874)

(27,127)

-

    Proceeds from sales of assets

153,224

24,149

103,715

    Capital expenditures

(176,848)

(86,065)

(139,013)

    Decrease (increase) in restricted cash

73

15,387

(15,410)

    Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

(26,455)

(40,632)

(12,855)

    Cash distribution from joint ventures

4,661

550

7,855

    Net cash used in investing activities

(80,219)

(113,738)

(55,708)

Cash flows from financing activities:

    Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less

23,401

4,324

(49,000)

    Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days

-

-

(1,888)

    Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

13,771

276,093

-

    Repayments of notes payable

(22,269)

(8,297)

(22,299)

    Debt issuance costs

-

(9,082)

(4,161)

    Repurchase of stock

-

-

(33,498)

    Dividends

(29,914)

(24,890)

(23,303)

    Cash distribution to joint venture partner

(73,033)

(28,511)

(95,092)

    Investment by joint venture partner

6,500

-

5,400

    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock

(7,723)

(5,215)

(5,500)

    Excess tax benefit from restricted stock awards

-

-

2,813

    Other

-

-

(887)

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(89,267)

204,422

(227,415)

    Effect of exchange rate changes

(14,666)

12,499

(4,298)

    (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(80,811)

388,787

49,749

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of period

611,466

222,679

172,930

End of period

$     530,655

$       611,466

$       222,679

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Revenue

   Manufacturing

$    451,485

$    511,827

$    510,099

$    571,175

$ 2,044,586

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

78,011

88,710

94,515

85,787

347,023

   Leasing & Services

30,039

28,799

36,773

32,244

127,855

559,535

629,336

641,387

689,206

2,519,464

Cost of revenue

   Manufacturing

380,850

429,165

427,875

489,517

1,727,407

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

72,506

80,708

85,850

79,266

318,330

   Leasing & Services

16,865

14,116

19,155

14,536

64,672

470,221

523,989

532,880

583,319

2,110,409

Margin

89,314

105,347

108,507

105,887

409,055

Selling and administrative expense

47,043

50,294

51,793

51,309

200,439

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825)

(4,556)

(44,369)

Earnings from operations

61,442

60,870

71,539

59,134

252,985

Other costs

Interest and foreign exchange

7,020

7,029

6,533

8,786

29,368

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

54,422

53,841

65,006

50,348

223,617

Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,135)

11,301

(15,944)

(10,115)

(32,893)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

36,287

65,142

49,062

40,233

190,724

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(2,910)

147

(12,823)

(3,075)

(18,661)

Net earnings

33,377

65,289

36,239

37,158

172,063

Net earnings attributable to

noncontrolling interest

(7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288)

(6,223)

(20,282)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$       26,253

$       61,642

$      32,951

$      30,935

$    151,781

Basic earnings per common share (2)

$           0.90

$           2.10

$           1.03

$           0.95

$           4.92

Diluted earnings per common share (2)

$           0.83

$           1.91

$           1.01

$           0.94

$           4.68

(1)

In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

(2)

Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, using the treasury stock method but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method, during the periods in which they were outstanding, in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Revenue

   Manufacturing

$    454,033

$    445,504

$    317,104

$    508,547

$ 1,725,188

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

69,635

82,714

85,231

75,099

312,679

   Leasing & Services

28,646

38,064

36,826

27,761

131,297

552,314

566,282

439,161

611,407

2,169,164

Cost of revenue

   Manufacturing

356,555

346,653

245,228

425,531

1,373,967

   Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

64,978

75,497

77,985

69,876

288,336

   Leasing & Services

18,030

25,207

26,247

16,078

85,562

439,563

447,357

349,460

511,485

1,747,865

Margin

112,751

118,925

89,701

99,922

421,299

Selling and administrative expense

41,213

39,495

42,810

47,089

170,607

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(1,122)

(2,090)

(1,581)

(4,947)

(9,740)

Earnings from operations

72,660

81,520

48,472

57,780

260,432

Other costs

Interest and foreign exchange

1,724

5,673

7,894

8,901

24,192

Earnings before income tax and loss from unconsolidated affiliates

70,936

75,847

40,578

48,879

236,240

Income tax expense

(20,386)

(24,858)

(8,656)

(10,114)

(64,014)

Earnings before loss from unconsolidated affiliates

50,550

50,989

31,922

38,765

172,226

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(2,584)

(1,988)

(681)

(6,511)

(11,764)

Net earnings

47,966

49,001

31,241

32,254

160,462

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(23,004)

(14,465)

1,582

(8,508)

(44,395)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$       24,962

$       34,536

$      32,823

$      23,746

$    116,067

Basic earnings per common share (2)

$           0.86

$           1.19

$           1.12

$           0.81

$           3.97

Diluted earnings per common share (2)

$           0.79

$           1.09

$           1.03

$           0.75

$           3.65

(1)

In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

(2)

Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended August 31, 2018:

Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$           571,175

$             33,904

$           605,079

$             62,312

$               3,905

$             66,217

Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

85,787

13,931

99,718

3,648

534

4,182

Leasing & Services

32,244

1,992

34,236

17,473

1,750

19,223

Eliminations

-

(49,827)

(49,827)

-

(6,189)

(6,189)

Corporate

-

-

-

(24,299)

-

(24,299)

$           689,206

$                      -

$           689,206

$             59,134

$                       -

$             59,134

Three months ended May 31, 2018:

Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$          510,099

$             53,501

$         563,600

$           62,435

6,215

$       68,650

Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

94,515

10,879

105,394

5,546

686

6,232

Leasing & Services

36,773

3,886

40,659

26,704

3,380

30,084

Eliminations

-

(68,266)

(68,266)

-

(10,281)

(10,281)

Corporate

-

-

-

(23,146)

-

(23,146)

$           641,387

$                      -

$         641,387

$           71,539

$                       -

$       71,539

Total assets

August 31,

May 31,

2018

2018

Manufacturing

$        1,020,757

$           924,869

Wheels, Repair & Parts (1)

306,756

243,641

Leasing & Services

578,818

578,259

Unallocated

559,133

683,814

$        2,465,464

$        2,430,583

(1)

In August 2018, the GBW Railcar Services joint venture was dissolved resulting in 12 repair locations returning to Greenbrier which are included in the Wheels, Repair & Parts segment.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

August 31,

2018

May 31,

2018

August 31,

2018

Net earnings

$               37,158

$               36,239

$              172,063

Interest and foreign exchange

8,786

6,533

29,368

Income tax expense

10,115

15,944

32,893

Depreciation and amortization

19,195

18,707

74,356

GBW goodwill impairment, net of tax

-

9,493

9,493

Adjusted EBITDA

$               75,254

$               86,916

$              318,173

Three Months
Ended

August 31,

2018

Year

Ended

August 31,
2018

Backlog Activity (units)

Beginning backlog

24,200

28,600

Orders received (1)

9,300

21,900

Production held as Leased railcars for syndication

(600)

(4,750)

Production sold directly to third parties (1)

(5,500)

(18,350)

Ending backlog

27,400

27,400

Delivery Information (units)

Production sold directly to third parties (1)

5,500

18,350

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication

500

2,550

Total deliveries

6,000

20,900

(1)

Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

August 31,

2018

May 31,

2018

August 31,
2018

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)

32,663

32,034

30,857

Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)

-

655

1,821

Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3)

357

225

157

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

33,020

32,914

32,835

(1)

Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. 

(2)

The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below. The 2018 Convertible notes matured April 1, 2018.

(3)

Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Diluted EPS was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches.  The first approach includes the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities, and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes during the periods in which they were outstanding. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes.  The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.

Three Months Ended

       Year Ended

August 31,
2018

May 31,

2018

August 31,
2018

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$               30,935

$               32,951

$              151,781

GBW goodwill impairment, net of tax

-

9,493

9,493

Non-recurring Tax Act benefit

(4,535)

-

(27,408)

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$               26,400

$               42,444

$              133,866

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share (continued)

Three Months Ended

       Year Ended

August 31,

2018

May 31,

2018

August 31,
2018

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$               30,935

$              32,951

$              151,781

Add back:

Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax

-

297

2,031

Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes

$               30,935

$               33,248

$              153,812

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

33,020

32,914

32,835

Diluted earnings per share

$                   0.94

$                  1.01

$                    4.68

GBW goodwill impairment

-

0.29

(1)

0.29

(1)

Non-recurring Tax Act benefit

(0.14)

(2)

-

(0.84)

 (2)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$                   0.80

$                  1.30

$                     4.13

(3)

(1)

Non-cash GBW goodwill impairment of $9.5 million, net of tax, divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2)

Non-recurring net benefit of $4.5 million in Q4 and $27.4 million in 2018 related to the 2017 Tax Act.

(3)

Approximation due to rounding.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

