Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

~ Announces orders of 3,800 railcars valued at nearly $450 million

~~ New railcar backlog of 26,000 units valued at $2.7 billion

~~ Updates FY19 Guidance

Apr 05, 2019, 06:00 ET

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on revenue of $658.7 million.  Quarterly results included $4.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, related to loss accruals on certain railcar contracts and facility closure costs in the railcar repair operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.4 million, or 5.7% of revenue, and included $7.6 million related to railcar contract loss accruals and facility closure costs.
  • Orders for 3,800 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at nearly $450 million.
  • New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2019 was 26,000 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion.
  • New railcar deliveries totaled 5,100 units for the quarter.
  • Board declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders as of April 24, 2019.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Order activity, railcar deliveries and revenue generation highlighted Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter.  However, our earnings performance was underwhelming, reflecting what we believe will be a single disappointing quarter.  Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter was expected to be the least profitable of fiscal 2019.  Planned production line changeovers temporarily reduced manufacturing efficiency in the quarter.  These expected operating disruptions were compounded by the railcar contract loss accruals in Europe and Gunderson and the facility closure costs in our railcar repair network that we communicated on March 22.  Greenbrier is actively addressing these performance issues.  We expect to quickly resolve them."

Furman concluded, "Over the balance of fiscal 2019, Greenbrier's financial performance and profitability will significantly improve compared to the first half of fiscal 2019.  As a result, revenue and delivery estimates for fiscal 2019 are unchanged and we have updated EPS guidance today to reflect the impact of the unique operating challenges in the fiscal second quarter.  Greenbrier's backlog of 26,000 units valued at $2.7 billion will produce sustained railcar deliveries through fiscal 2019 and provides good visibility into fiscal 2020.  Our strong balance sheet, manufacturing flexibility and product innovation position us to successfully address a dynamic market environment and continue to grow at scale.  We remain confident in Greenbrier's long-term growth strategy and integrated business model."

Fiscal 2019 Business Update

With approximately 95% of fiscal 2019 production in backlog, and based on current business trends, Greenbrier believes:

  • Deliveries will be approximately 24,000 – 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units).
  • Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion.
  • Diluted EPS will be $3.60 - $3.80 excluding the $0.14 per share related to railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs in the fiscal second quarter.

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance.  Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary


Q2 FY19

Q1 FY19

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Revenue

$658.7M

$604.5M

Up 9.0% primarily due to increased external syndication activity and higher wheel and component volumes

Gross margin

8.2%

12.0%

Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs

Selling and

administrative expense

$47.9M

$50.4M

Down 5.0% primarily due to lower employee related costs

Gain on disposition

of equipment

$12.1M

$14.4M

Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio

Adjusted EBITDA

$37.4M

$57.6M

Lower operating earnings including the $7.6 million of closure costs and railcar contract loss accruals in Q2

Effective tax rate

25.5%

28.5%

Earnings (loss) from

unconsolidated affiliates

($0.8M)

$0.5M

Continued volatility in Brazilian operations

Net earnings attributable

to noncontrolling interest

$3.0M

$5.4M

Change primarily impacted by partner share of European losses

Net earnings attributable

to Greenbrier

$2.8M

$18.0M

Change includes $4.7 million from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs, lower operating earnings and higher foreign exchange losses

Diluted EPS

$0.08

$0.54

Includes $0.14 per share from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs

Segment Summary


Q2 FY19

Q1 FY19

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$476.0M

$471.8M

Change primarily driven by mix shift

  Gross margin

6.9%

11.4%

Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, and railcar contract loss accruals

  Operating margin (1)

2.9%

7.8%

Primarily reflects lower gross margin

  Deliveries (2)

4,500

4,200

Wheels, Repair & Parts

  Revenue

$125.3M

$108.5M

Up 15.5% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes

  Gross margin

5.4%

7.0%

Down due to lower operating efficiencies and closure costs in Repair network

  Operating margin (1)

2.3%

3.0%

Leasing & Services

  Revenue

$57.4M

$24.2M

Increase driven by higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications

  Gross margin

24.4%

45.4%

Decrease primarily reflects lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications; excluding this activity, gross margin would be 51.3%

  Operating margin (1) (3)

36.7%

72.4%

Current quarter includes higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications which have a lower gross margin

  Lease fleet utilization

97.4%

94.9%


(1) 

See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information.

(2) 

Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3) 

Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin. 

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. 

Teleconference details are as follows:

  • April 5, 2019
  • 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
  • Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
  • Real-time Audio Access:  ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time. 

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for 372,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "affirms," "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs exclude railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs. We believe these assist in comparing our performance across reporting periods. 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)


February 28,

2019

November 30,

2018

August 31,

2018

May 31,

2018

February 28,

2018

Assets




   Cash and cash equivalents

$       341,500

$      462,797

$      530,655

$      589,969

$     586,008

   Restricted cash

21,584

8,872

8,819

9,204

8,875

   Accounts receivable, net 

335,732

306,917

348,406

322,328

321,795

   Inventories

574,146

492,573

432,314

396,518

408,419

   Leased railcars for syndication

163,472

233,415

130,926

158,194

168,748

   Equipment on operating leases, net

381,336

317,282

322,855

302,074

258,417

   Property, plant and equipment, net

472,739

461,120

457,196

424,035

429,465

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

58,685

58,682

61,414

75,884

98,009

   Intangibles and other assets, net

101,284

95,958

94,668

82,030

83,308

   Goodwill

82,743

77,508

78,211

70,347

69,011

$   2,533,221

$   2,515,124

$   2,465,464

$  2,430,583

$  2,432,055






Liabilities and Equity




   Revolving notes

$         22,323

$         22,189

$         27,725

$        20,337

$          7,990

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

474,863

438,304

449,857

447,827

461,088

   Deferred income taxes

29,481

30,631

31,740

36,657

41,257

   Deferred revenue

91,533

108,566

105,954

102,919

85,886

   Notes payable, net

486,107

487,764

436,205

437,833

559,755






Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

25,637

28,449

29,768

31,135

33,046






   Total equity - Greenbrier

1,257,818

1,257,631

1,250,101

1,225,512

1,095,447

   Noncontrolling interest

145,459

141,590

134,114

128,363

147,586

   Total equity

1,403,277

1,399,221

1,384,215

1,353,875

1,243,033

$   2,533,221

$   2,515,124

$   2,465,464

$  2,430,583

$  2,432,055

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended

February 28,

Six Months Ended

February 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue







        Manufacturing

$        476,019

$       511,827

$        947,808

$        963,312

        Wheels, Repair & Parts

125,278

88,710

233,821

166,721

        Leasing & Services

57,374

28,799

81,565

58,838

658,671

629,336

1,263,194

1,188,871

Cost of revenue







        Manufacturing

442,996

429,165

860,801

810,015

        Wheels, Repair & Parts

118,455

80,708

219,433

153,214

        Leasing & Services

43,376

14,116

56,583

30,981

604,827

523,989

1,136,817

994,210









Margin

53,844

105,347

126,377

194,661









Selling and administrative expense

47,892

50,294

98,324

97,337

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(12,102)

(5,817)

(26,455)

(24,988)

Earnings from operations

18,054

60,870

54,508

122,312









Other costs







Interest and foreign exchange

9,237

7,029

13,641

14,049

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from

    unconsolidated affiliates

8,817

53,841

40,867

108,263

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,248)

11,301

(11,383)

(6,834)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from 

   unconsolidated affiliates

6,569

65,142

29,484

101,429

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(786)

147

(319)

(2,763)

Net earnings

5,783

65,289

29,165

98,666

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,018)

(3,647)

(8,444)

(10,771)









Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$              2,765

$         61,642

$           20,721

$            87,895









Basic earnings per common share:

$              0.08

$            2.10

$                0.63

$                 3.00









Diluted earnings per common share:

$                 0.08

$            1.91

$                0.63

$                 2.74









Weighted average common shares:







Basic

32,628

29,355

32,634

29,343

Diluted

33,206

32,711

33,149

32,703









Dividends declared per common share

$                 0.25

$                0.23

$                0.50

$                 0.46

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited) 



Six Months Ended

February 28,


2019

2018







Cash flows from operating activities





    Net earnings

$

29,165

$

98,666

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

      used in operating activities:





      Deferred income taxes

(3,405)

(35,080)

      Depreciation and amortization

40,815

36,454

      Net gain on disposition of equipment

(26,455)

(24,988)

      Accretion of debt discount

2,165

2,060

      Stock based compensation expense

7,311

12,574

      Noncontrolling interest adjustments

5,306

(2,555)

      Other

1,809

958

      Decrease (increase) in assets:





          Accounts receivable, net

23,298

(25,681)

          Inventories

(154,388)

(10,211)

          Leased railcars for syndication

(76,386)

(74,129)

          Other

(11,274)

10,434

    Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

28,458

46,434

          Deferred revenue

(13,041)

(42,589)

    Net cash used in operating activities

(146,622)

(7,653)

Cash flows from investing activities





    Proceeds from sales of assets

63,879

105,142

    Capital expenditures

(98,176)

(53,503)

    Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

(11,393)

(17,739)

    Other

1,986

1,207

    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(43,704)

35,107

Cash flows from financing activities





    Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less

(6,007)

3,666

    Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

225,000

13,929

    Repayments of notes payable

(176,641)

(16,056)

    Investment by joint venture partner

-

6,500

    Debt issuance costs

(2,770)

-

    Dividends

(16,651)

(13,546)

    Cash distribution to joint venture partner

(5,058)

(41,758)

    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock

(4,762)

(5,199)

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

13,111

(52,464)

    Effect of exchange rate changes

825

(465)

    Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(176,390)

(25,475)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





    Beginning of period

539,474

620,358

    End of period

$

363,084

$

594,883

Balance Sheet Reconciliation





    Cash and cash equivalents

$

341,500

$

586,008

    Restricted cash

21,584

8,875

    Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$

363,084

$

594,883

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:


First

Second

Total







Revenue





   Manufacturing

$        471,789

$       476,019

$          947,808

   Wheels, Repair & Parts

108,543

125,278

233,821

   Leasing & Services

24,191

57,374

81,565

604,523

658,671

1,263,194

Cost of revenue





   Manufacturing

417,805

442,996

860,801

   Wheels, Repair & Parts

100,978

118,455

219,433

   Leasing & Services

13,207

43,376

56,583

531,990

604,827

1,136,817







Margin

72,533

53,844

126,377







Selling and administrative expense

50,432

47,892

98,324

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(14,353)

(12,102)

(26,455)

Earnings from operations

36,454

18,054

54,508







Other costs





Interest and foreign exchange

4,404

9,237

13,641

Earnings before income taxes and earnings

   (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates          

32,050

8,817

40,867

Income tax expense

(9,135)

(2,248)

(11,383)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from 

   unconsolidated affiliates

22,915

6,569

29,484

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

467

(786)

(319)

Net earnings

23,382

5,783

29,165

Net earnings attributable to

   noncontrolling interest

(5,426)

(3,018)

(8,444)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$           17,956

$          2,765

$              20,721







Basic earnings per common share (1)

$               0.55

$            0.08

$                  0.63

Diluted earnings per common share (1) 

$               0.54

$            0.08

$                  0.63


(1)

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:


First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total











Revenue









   Manufacturing

$          451,485

$          511,827

$          510,099

$          571,175

$     2,044,586

Wheels, Repair & Parts

78,011

88,710

94,515

85,787

347,023

Leasing & Services

30,039

28,799

36,773

32,244

127,855

559,535

629,336

641,387

689,206

2,519,464

Cost of revenue









   Manufacturing

380,850

429,165

427,875

489,517

1,727,407

Wheels, Repair & Parts

72,506

80,708

85,850

79,266

318,330

Leasing & Services

16,865

14,116

19,155

14,536

64,672

470,221

523,989

532,880

583,319

2,110,409











Margin

89,314

105,347

108,507

105,887

409,055











Selling and administrative expense

47,043

50,294

51,793

51,309

200,439

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825)

(4,556)

(44,369)

Earnings from operations

61,442

60,870

71,539

59,134

252,985











Other costs









   Interest and foreign exchange

7,020

7,029

6,533

8,786

29,368

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates          

54,422

53,841

65,006

50,348

223,617

Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,135)

11,301

(15,944)

(10,115)

(32,893)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from

   unconsolidated affiliates          

36,287

65,142

49,062

40,233

190,724

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(2,910)

147

(12,823)

(3,075)

(18,661)

Net earnings

33,377

65,289

36,239

37,158

172,063

Net earnings attributable to

  noncontrolling interest

(7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288)

(6,223)

(20,282)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$        26,253

$         61,642

$         32,951

$         30,935

$     151,781











Basic earnings per common share (1)

$              0.90

$            2.10

$            1.03

$              0.95

$           4.92

Diluted earnings per common share (1) 

$              0.83

$            1.91

$            1.01

$              0.94

$           4.68


(1)

Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible Notes matured on April 1, 2018.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended February 28, 2019:









Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$           476,019

$             46,855

$         522,874

$           13,990

$               2,358

$       16,348

Wheels, Repair & Parts

125,278

8,858

134,136

2,823

(858)

1,965

Leasing & Services

57,374

2,911

60,285

21,030

2,101

23,131

Eliminations

-

(58,624)

(58,624)

-

(3,601)

(3,601)

Corporate

-

-

-

(19,789)

-

(19,789)

$           658,671

$                      -

$         658,671

$           18,054

$                      -

$      18,054










Three months ended November 30, 2018:









Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$           471,789

$               6,201

$         477,990

$           36,855

$                  433

$       37,288

Wheels, Repair & Parts

108,543

15,981

124,524

3,247

312

3,559

Leasing & Services

24,191

5,999

30,190

17,513

5,452

22,965

Eliminations

-

(28,181)

(28,181)

-

(6,197)

(6,197)

Corporate

-

-

-

(21,161)

-

(21,161)

$           604,523

$                      -

$         604,523

$           36,454

$                      -

$      36,454





Total assets

   February 28,

2019

November 30,

2018

Manufacturing

$            1,093,593

$             998,820

Wheels, Repair & Parts

341,317

322,525

Leasing & Services

704,016

691,389

Unallocated

394,295

502,390

$            2,533,221

$          2,515,124

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended




  February 28,

2019

November 30,

2018

Net earnings

$                 5,783

$             23,382

Interest and foreign exchange

9,237

4,404

Income tax expense

2,248

9,135

Depreciation and amortization

20,115

20,700









Adjusted EBITDA

$             37,383

$             57,621











Three Months
Ended

February 28,
2019

Backlog Activity (units) (1)




Beginning backlog

27,500

Orders received

3,800

Production held as Leased railcars for syndication

(1,400)

Production sold directly to third parties

(3,900)

Ending backlog

26,000





Delivery Information (units) (1)


Production sold directly to third parties

3,900

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication

1,200

Total deliveries

5,100


(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding


The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:


Three Months Ended

February 28,

2019

  November 30,

2018

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)

32,628

32,640

Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)

-

-

Dilutive effect of performance awards (3)

578

453

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

33,206

33,093



(1)

Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

(2)

The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2018 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive.

(3)

Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share range

Year Ended

August 31, 2019

Diluted earnings per share range

$3.46  -  $3.66

Railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs

0.14

Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs

$3.60  -  $3.80

