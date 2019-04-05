Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $2 .8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on revenue of $658.7 million . Quarterly results included $4.7 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, related to loss accruals on certain railcar contracts and facility closure costs in the railcar repair operations.

.8 million, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Quarterly results included , or per diluted share, related to loss accruals on certain railcar contracts and facility closure costs in the railcar repair operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.4 million , or 5.7% of revenue, and included $7.6 million related to railcar contract loss accruals and facility closure costs.

, or 5.7% of revenue, and included related to railcar contract loss accruals and facility closure costs. Orders for 3,800 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at nearly $450 million .

. New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2019 was 26,000 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion .

was 26,000 units with an estimated value of . New railcar deliveries totaled 5,100 units for the quarter.

Board declares quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders as of April 24, 2019 .

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Order activity, railcar deliveries and revenue generation highlighted Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter. However, our earnings performance was underwhelming, reflecting what we believe will be a single disappointing quarter. Greenbrier's fiscal second quarter was expected to be the least profitable of fiscal 2019. Planned production line changeovers temporarily reduced manufacturing efficiency in the quarter. These expected operating disruptions were compounded by the railcar contract loss accruals in Europe and Gunderson and the facility closure costs in our railcar repair network that we communicated on March 22. Greenbrier is actively addressing these performance issues. We expect to quickly resolve them."

Furman concluded, "Over the balance of fiscal 2019, Greenbrier's financial performance and profitability will significantly improve compared to the first half of fiscal 2019. As a result, revenue and delivery estimates for fiscal 2019 are unchanged and we have updated EPS guidance today to reflect the impact of the unique operating challenges in the fiscal second quarter. Greenbrier's backlog of 26,000 units valued at $2.7 billion will produce sustained railcar deliveries through fiscal 2019 and provides good visibility into fiscal 2020. Our strong balance sheet, manufacturing flexibility and product innovation position us to successfully address a dynamic market environment and continue to grow at scale. We remain confident in Greenbrier's long-term growth strategy and integrated business model."

Fiscal 2019 Business Update

With approximately 95% of fiscal 2019 production in backlog, and based on current business trends, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be approximately 24,000 – 26,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units).

) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units). Revenue will exceed $3.0 billion .

. Diluted EPS will be $3.60 - $3.80 excluding the $0.14 per share related to railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs in the fiscal second quarter.

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary



Q2 FY19 Q1 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $658.7M $604.5M Up 9.0% primarily due to increased external syndication activity and higher wheel and component volumes Gross margin 8.2% 12.0% Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs Selling and administrative expense $47.9M $50.4M Down 5.0% primarily due to lower employee related costs Gain on disposition of equipment $12.1M $14.4M Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio Adjusted EBITDA $37.4M $57.6M Lower operating earnings including the $7.6 million of closure costs and railcar contract loss accruals in Q2 Effective tax rate 25.5% 28.5%

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates ($0.8M) $0.5M Continued volatility in Brazilian operations Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $3.0M $5.4M Change primarily impacted by partner share of European losses Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $2.8M $18.0M Change includes $4.7 million from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs, lower operating earnings and higher foreign exchange losses Diluted EPS $0.08 $0.54 Includes $0.14 per share from railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs

Segment Summary



Q2 FY19 Q1 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $476.0M $471.8M Change primarily driven by mix shift Gross margin 6.9% 11.4% Decrease driven by lower manufacturing efficiencies, including multiple line change overs, and railcar contract loss accruals Operating margin (1) 2.9% 7.8% Primarily reflects lower gross margin Deliveries (2) 4,500 4,200

Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $125.3M $108.5M Up 15.5% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes Gross margin 5.4% 7.0% Down due to lower operating efficiencies and closure costs in Repair network Operating margin (1) 2.3% 3.0%

Leasing & Services Revenue $57.4M $24.2M Increase driven by higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications Gross margin 24.4% 45.4% Decrease primarily reflects lower margins on externally sourced railcar syndications; excluding this activity, gross margin would be 51.3% Operating margin (1) (3) 36.7% 72.4% Current quarter includes higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications which have a lower gross margin Lease fleet utilization 97.4% 94.9%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

April 5, 2019

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for 372,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "affirms," "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs exclude railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs. We believe these assist in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



February 28, 2019 November 30, 2018 August 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 February 28, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,500 $ 462,797 $ 530,655 $ 589,969 $ 586,008 Restricted cash 21,584 8,872 8,819 9,204 8,875 Accounts receivable, net 335,732 306,917 348,406 322,328 321,795 Inventories 574,146 492,573 432,314 396,518 408,419 Leased railcars for syndication 163,472 233,415 130,926 158,194 168,748 Equipment on operating leases, net 381,336 317,282 322,855 302,074 258,417 Property, plant and equipment, net 472,739 461,120 457,196 424,035 429,465 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 58,685 58,682 61,414 75,884 98,009 Intangibles and other assets, net 101,284 95,958 94,668 82,030 83,308 Goodwill 82,743 77,508 78,211 70,347 69,011

$ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 22,323 $ 22,189 $ 27,725 $ 20,337 $ 7,990 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 474,863 438,304 449,857 447,827 461,088 Deferred income taxes 29,481 30,631 31,740 36,657 41,257 Deferred revenue 91,533 108,566 105,954 102,919 85,886 Notes payable, net 486,107 487,764 436,205 437,833 559,755











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 25,637 28,449 29,768 31,135 33,046











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,257,818 1,257,631 1,250,101 1,225,512 1,095,447 Noncontrolling interest 145,459 141,590 134,114 128,363 147,586 Total equity 1,403,277 1,399,221 1,384,215 1,353,875 1,243,033

$ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464 $ 2,430,583 $ 2,432,055

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended February 28, Six Months Ended February 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue















Manufacturing $ 476,019

$ 511,827

$ 947,808

$ 963,312

Wheels, Repair & Parts 125,278

88,710

233,821

166,721

Leasing & Services 57,374

28,799

81,565

58,838



658,671

629,336

1,263,194

1,188,871

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 442,996

429,165

860,801

810,015

Wheels, Repair & Parts 118,455

80,708

219,433

153,214

Leasing & Services 43,376

14,116

56,583

30,981



604,827

523,989

1,136,817

994,210



















Margin 53,844

105,347

126,377

194,661



















Selling and administrative expense 47,892

50,294

98,324

97,337

Net gain on disposition of equipment (12,102)

(5,817)

(26,455)

(24,988)

Earnings from operations 18,054

60,870

54,508

122,312



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 9,237

7,029

13,641

14,049

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 8,817

53,841

40,867

108,263

Income tax benefit (expense) (2,248)

11,301

(11,383)

(6,834)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 6,569

65,142

29,484

101,429

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (786)

147

(319)

(2,763)

Net earnings 5,783

65,289

29,165

98,666

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,018)

(3,647)

(8,444)

(10,771)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 2,765

$ 61,642

$ 20,721

$ 87,895



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.08

$ 2.10

$ 0.63

$ 3.00



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.08

$ 1.91

$ 0.63

$ 2.74



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,628

29,355

32,634

29,343

Diluted 33,206

32,711

33,149

32,703



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.50

$ 0.46



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Six Months Ended February 28,



2019 2018













Cash flows from operating activities











Net earnings

$ 29,165 $ 98,666

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:











Deferred income taxes



(3,405)

(35,080)

Depreciation and amortization



40,815

36,454

Net gain on disposition of equipment



(26,455)

(24,988)

Accretion of debt discount



2,165

2,060

Stock based compensation expense



7,311

12,574

Noncontrolling interest adjustments



5,306

(2,555)

Other



1,809

958

Decrease (increase) in assets:











Accounts receivable, net



23,298

(25,681)

Inventories



(154,388)

(10,211)

Leased railcars for syndication



(76,386)

(74,129)

Other



(11,274)

10,434

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



28,458

46,434

Deferred revenue



(13,041)

(42,589)

Net cash used in operating activities



(146,622)

(7,653)

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from sales of assets



63,879

105,142

Capital expenditures



(98,176)

(53,503)

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(11,393)

(17,739)

Other



1,986

1,207

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(43,704)

35,107

Cash flows from financing activities











Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



(6,007)

3,666

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



225,000

13,929

Repayments of notes payable



(176,641)

(16,056)

Investment by joint venture partner



-

6,500

Debt issuance costs



(2,770)

-

Dividends



(16,651)

(13,546)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(5,058)

(41,758)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(4,762)

(5,199)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



13,111

(52,464)

Effect of exchange rate changes



825

(465)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(176,390)

(25,475)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period



539,474

620,358

End of period

$ 363,084 $ 594,883

Balance Sheet Reconciliation











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 341,500 $ 586,008

Restricted cash



21,584

8,875

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 363,084 $ 594,883



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:



First

Second

Total















Revenue











Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 947,808

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

233,821

Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

81,565



604,523

658,671

1,263,194

Cost of revenue











Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

860,801

Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

219,433

Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

56,583



531,990

604,827

1,136,817















Margin 72,533

53,844

126,377















Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

98,324

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(26,455)

Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

54,508















Other costs











Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

13,641

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

40,867

Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(11,383)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

29,484

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(319)

Net earnings 23,382

5,783

29,165

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(8,444)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 20,721















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.63

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.63







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 511,827

$ 510,099

$ 571,175

$ 2,044,586

Wheels, Repair & Parts 78,011

88,710

94,515

85,787

347,023

Leasing & Services 30,039

28,799

36,773

32,244

127,855



559,535

629,336

641,387

689,206

2,519,464

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 380,850

429,165

427,875

489,517

1,727,407

Wheels, Repair & Parts 72,506

80,708

85,850

79,266

318,330

Leasing & Services 16,865

14,116

19,155

14,536

64,672



470,221

523,989

532,880

583,319

2,110,409























Margin 89,314

105,347

108,507

105,887

409,055























Selling and administrative expense 47,043

50,294

51,793

51,309

200,439

Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825)

(4,556)

(44,369)

Earnings from operations 61,442

60,870

71,539

59,134

252,985























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 7,020

7,029

6,533

8,786

29,368

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422

53,841

65,006

50,348

223,617

Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135)

11,301

(15,944)

(10,115)

(32,893)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287

65,142

49,062

40,233

190,724

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910)

147

(12,823)

(3,075)

(18,661)

Net earnings 33,377

65,289

36,239

37,158

172,063

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288)

(6,223)

(20,282)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253

$ 61,642

$ 32,951

$ 30,935

$ 151,781























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.90

$ 2.10

$ 1.03

$ 0.95

$ 4.92

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.83

$ 1.91

$ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 4.68







(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings. The 2018 Convertible Notes matured on April 1, 2018.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended February 28, 2019:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 476,019

$ 46,855

$ 522,874

$ 13,990

$ 2,358

$ 16,348

Wheels, Repair & Parts 125,278

8,858

134,136

2,823

(858)

1,965

Leasing & Services 57,374

2,911

60,285

21,030

2,101

23,131

Eliminations -

(58,624)

(58,624)

-

(3,601)

(3,601)

Corporate -

-

-

(19,789)

-

(19,789)



$ 658,671

$ -

$ 658,671

$ 18,054

$ -

$ 18,054





















Three months ended November 30, 2018:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 6,201

$ 477,990

$ 36,855

$ 433

$ 37,288

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

15,981

124,524

3,247

312

3,559

Leasing & Services 24,191

5,999

30,190

17,513

5,452

22,965

Eliminations -

(28,181)

(28,181)

-

(6,197)

(6,197)

Corporate -

-

-

(21,161)

-

(21,161)



$ 604,523

$ -

$ 604,523

$ 36,454

$ -

$ 36,454











Total assets



February 28, 2019

November 30, 2018

Manufacturing $ 1,093,593

$ 998,820

Wheels, Repair & Parts 341,317

322,525

Leasing & Services 704,016

691,389

Unallocated 394,295

502,390



$ 2,533,221

$ 2,515,124



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended









February 28, 2019

November 30, 2018



Net earnings $ 5,783

$ 23,382



Interest and foreign exchange 9,237

4,404



Income tax expense 2,248

9,135



Depreciation and amortization 20,115

20,700



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,383

$ 57,621

























Three Months

Ended



February 28,

2019 Backlog Activity (units) (1)









Beginning backlog 27,500



Orders received 3,800



Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (1,400)



Production sold directly to third parties (3,900)



Ending backlog 26,000











Delivery Information (units) (1)





Production sold directly to third parties 3,900



Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 1,200



Total deliveries 5,100







(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2019 November 30, 2018 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,628 32,640 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of performance awards (3) 578 453 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,206 33,093







(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible notes was excluded for the three months ended February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2018 as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share range



Year Ended August 31, 2019

Diluted earnings per share range $3.46 - $3.66

Railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs 0.14

Diluted earnings per share range excluding railcar contract loss accruals and closure costs $3.60 - $3.80



SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

