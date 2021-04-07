GreenBroz Launches Industry-First Cannabis Rise-N-Sort Post-Harvest Processing System

"Our offerings are more than just solutions; they're a growth plan for our clients," said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz Inc. "We are beyond excited to provide a purpose-built, industry-born solution that retains the quality of the product by protecting the delicate trichomes, while also increasing throughput significantly."

This first-of-its-kind system operates gently without vibration, and is constructed using food-grade stainless steel, surgical steel, polyurethane, and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMW), ensuring the product remains as close to fresh-off-the-stem as possible. Human touch points are minimized, mitigating contamination risk and ensuring end product consistency.

Key System Features:

Digital HMI touch screen allows speed control for feeding and sorting.

Constructed using food-grade materials.

Entire system is washdown-ready, including the motors.

All components can be made compatible with international power requirements.

The system is modular and can be combined with the GreenBroz Model M Dry Trimmer to create a complete end-to-end solution, taking raw product all the way from trimming to ready for packaging.

"The elegant design and efficiency we're able to offer with this system is a direct result of the creativity and dedication of our engineering team and would not have been possible without our state-of-the-art, in-house design lab with complete rapid prototyping capabilities," said Kevin Bower, GreenBroz Lead Engineer.

About GreenBroz Inc.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their own version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American-made at its Las Vegas manufacturing facility. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com .

