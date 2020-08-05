Greendigs Debuts Décor-Forward Online Marketplace for Premiere Plants, Products and Ready-to-Buy Collections that Bring Any Space to Life

At a time when people are craving authentic connections and, more than ever, home is their haven, Greendigs curated plants and beautifully assembled collections provide more than just décor; they give back through growth and beauty. Thoughtfully chosen products enable those who care deeply about the ethos of their space to incorporate greenery and related accessories as an expression of style and personality.

A lifestyle authority within the plant and décor market, Greendigs collections are designed for a variety of spaces within the home. Newbies and Enthusiasts alike will appreciate that Greendigs makes finding the perfect plant ensemble simple and accessible for any space in the home.

Customers shop as they would for furniture, choosing spots around their home they'd like to elevate, then preview varieties of greenery that account for lighting and maintenance. Ready-to-buy collections ranging from "hard to kill" to eclectic are shipped potted and include a care kit to ensure a successful growing experience.

Along with perpetually relevant plant offerings, collaborations with some of the world's most admired artisans and botanical experts, and greenery-themed accessories such as candles, tools, grow kits, and apparel, Greendigs is, at once, a superior comprehensive resource for design-savvy plant lovers.

To see how Greendigs brings the transformative power of live greenery to any space, please visit www.ShopGreendigs.com and its Instagram and Facebook pages.

About Greendigs

Greendigs is an on-demand marketplace for best-in-class, design-forward plants and décor. A lifestyle authority and unique provider of inspiration, Greendigs thoughtfully selected plants, artisan pots, and industry leading partnerships enable plant lovers to incorporate greenery and related accessories as an expression of their style and personality. To see how Greendigs brings the transformative power of live greenery to any space, please visit www.ShopGreendigs.com and our Instagram and Facebook pages.

SOURCE Swiss Farms Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.swiss-farms.com/

