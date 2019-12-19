Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP: NTSB Releases Factual Report on 2019 Atlas Air Crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a report today that examined the Atlas Air crash which occurred on February 23, 2019 and took the lives of three individuals, including Sean Archuleta.

The NTSB released an extensive report which included an 86-page Factual Report examining the pilots and their training, Atlas Air and its hiring practices, information on the plane which crashed as well as that particular plane's flight history and much more. The full report and its many attachments are available on the NTSB website.

"We are thankful the NTSB has gathered this information, and we look forward to getting further answers on the exact cause of our son's death," said Ileana and Daniel Paul, Sean's parents.

Sean, who was a pilot himself, was a passenger on the disastrous Atlas Air flight that day, catching a ride on the "jump seat" on his way to Houston. Born in 1982 in Pasadena, CA, Sean was raised by his mother and step-father for most of his life in Vista, CA. After excelling in academics and baseball in high school, he started taking flying lessons his junior year (supported and encouraged by his parents). After graduating from college with a degree in aeronautics, he pursued jobs as a pilot and served as a flight instructor until he was hired as a pilot by Mesa Airlines. His parents supported him the entire way, even driving a car out to him when he relocated to North Carolina.

"We will continue to dig into this tragedy to find out who or what is to blame for this plane crash," said attorney Christine D. Spagnoli, co-counsel for Ileana and Dan Paul. "Sean's family, including his parents, will never overcome this horrible loss."

In 2018, Sean was hired by United Airlines and was set to start training classes on March 12, 2019. He even planned to fly to see his parents in San Diego on February 28. Tragically though, he did not live long enough to see that plan through.

"Sean was thriving and in the prime of his life, a life that would have been long and happy had this awful event not occurred," said attorney Stuart Fraenkel, co-counsel for Ileana and Dan Paul.

Sean leaves behind a wife, Tatianna, and a son, Joseph.

