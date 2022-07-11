Greene King launches “Expensable Lunches” - productive power hour training sessions for central London workers

The new launch comes as recent changes in ways of working have led to a more flexible approach to office life, but one where the lunchtime pub trip still can, and should, play a part.

Launching on 13th July, the 'Expensable Lunches' training sessions will run every Wednesday for four weeks at select central London locations, from Liverpool Street to Bishops Gate, Fitzrovia to Mayfair. At £25 each, tickets include entry to the training session – hosted by an accredited trainer - along with a main course and drink of choice. The menu on offer includes a range of options from Fish and Chips to Vegan Burgers coupled with a cheeky pint or refreshing soft drink.

The 45-minute lunchtime learning modules are designed to encourage city workers to take time away from their desks to acquire new skills, with sessions covering five key topics – creating a social media plan, building your personal brand, mastering the art of public speaking, becoming a better leader, and building a growth mindset. Upon completion of the module and a tasty pub lunch, Zone 1 workers will leave the upskilling session with a formal certificate, as well as a VAT receipt, allowing them to expense lunch back to their employers.

Alex Dawson, Business Unit Director at Greene King Urban Pubs commented:

"It goes without saying that the working week is looking a little different these days. With people spending fewer days in the office, lunch times are often rushed with many central London workers opting to eat al desko. We feel it's important people take a proper lunch break and we're excited to be offering these meaningful lunchtime workshops in partnership with Enterprise Nation to encourage people to take a break from the workplace. Our Expensable Lunches allow people to learn new skills over a delicious pub lunch, to help them refresh and refuel for an afternoon in the office."

Emma Jones CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation commented:

"We're delighted to be working with Greene King pubs to give Londoners a reason to step away from their desks and take a break from the daily grind. Bringing productive lunch sessions to local pubs in Central London will give city workers and small business owners an opportunity to learn something new that may help their own personal development. In this new post-pandemic world, self-development and training has become more important than ever, and we are thrilled to be able to offer these bite-sized training sessions for anyone looking to spice up their working day."

Those after a guilt-free lunchtime getaway can snap up tickets for the power hour sessions via Eventbrite.

Notes to editors:

Training sessions to include:

How to Build Your Personal Brand - Learn how to raise your profile and build your personal brand to be seen as credible, knowledgeable, and authoritative.

- Learn how to raise your profile and build your personal brand to be seen as credible, knowledgeable, and authoritative. Master The Art of Public Speaking - Learn the practical skills and knowledge to help you express yourself clearly

- Learn the practical skills and knowledge to help you express yourself clearly How to Become A Better Leader - Understand the key principles for effective leadership and get guidance on how to enhance leadership competencies.

- Understand the key principles for effective leadership and get guidance on how to enhance leadership competencies. How to Build A Growth Mindset - Discover how to develop a healthy growth mindset to sustainably empower your business and life without suffering from burnout, self-doubt, and imposter syndrome

Event Schedule:

Wednesday 13th July – The Railway, Liverpool Street

Wednesday 20th July – The Kings Arms, Bishops Gate

Wednesday 27th July – The Finery, Fitzrovia

Wednesday 3rd August – Rose & Crown, Mayfair

